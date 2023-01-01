Amazon Photos offers secure online backup for your photos and videos. This free online storage app lets you store, view, and share your important photos right on your phone. Prime members get unlimited full-resolution photo storage and 5 GB video storage. Everyone else gets 5 GB for photos and videos. Use the Groups feature to privately pool and share full-resolution photos and videos. You can view and share your photos on nearly any phone, tablet, or computer, and you can set a screensaver on your Fire TV, Echo Show, or Echo Spot.

Website: amazon.com

