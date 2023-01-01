Aeries
aeriesconnect.auhsd.us
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Aeries app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Aeries is where student data lives With a comprehensive K-12 platform, districts, parents and students can get the access and oversight they need to maximize student success.
Website: aeries.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Aeries. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.