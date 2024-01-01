In Worgle, the player will have 6 attempts to guess the 6-letter word. The color in the crossword will suggest its relevance in the search word. When you start playing Worgle, in front of you is a 6x6 board. You need to fill it with meaningful words, but the limit is the letters below. After entering and pressing Enter, the results will appear with 3 corresponding colors. In which, green corresponds to the correct result, yellow is the letter that is in the wrong place and gray is the wrong letter, not present in the word. It is similar to the gameplay of most other Wordle games.

網站： connectionsgame.io

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Worgle 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。