In Wordvita, the player has 5 chances to decipher a word in each day. Based on the relevant clues and your logical thinking, decode them. To solve crossword puzzles in Wordvita, you first need to hone your vocabulary. Fill it with a meaningful word, then rely on the clues provided in the game to find the keyword. You will have 5 guesses. After each guess, a number will appear showing the percentage match between your guess and the answer shown in the progress bar. It won't be difficult if you know how to take advantage of the clues provided.

網站： connectionsgame.io

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Wordvita 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。