WordHurdle
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「WordHurdle」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Play Word Hurdle to practice English vocabulary through crosswords. Fill the letter in the 6x6 board into 6 meaningful words based on the color cues. In Word Hurdle, players will have the choice to play letter matching in 3 modes: difficulty mode, dark theme, and color blind mode. In hard mode, look out for all the color clues. It will be a hint for you to find that word in the next guesses. Six times is the maximum limit you can use to take on a challenge. Fill in the blanks with meaningful words. After each guess, the result will be 1 of 3 colors as follows: blue, yellow and gray. In it, blue means that the letter is in the right position. The yellow letter is in the word but is in the wrong place. Gray letters are non-existent in the word.
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 WordHurdle 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。
您可能也會喜歡
Worgle
connectionsgame.io
Randle
connectionsgame.io
Instant Wordle
connectionsgame.io
Wordle Time Traveler
connectionsgame.io
Colorle
connectionsgame.io
Chortle
connectionsgame.io
QWRTL
connectionsgame.io
Wrdl
connectionsgame.io
Growdle
connectionsgame.io
Word Master
connectionsgame.io
Stepdle
connectionsgame.io
Wordvita
connectionsgame.io