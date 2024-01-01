Word Master
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Word Master」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Word Master is an addictive word guessing game where players must find a 5-letter mystery word in up to 6 tries. Find the mystery word as fast as you can. In Word Master, the only clue that can help players find the answer is the color of the letters. After each guess, the letters will change color corresponding to their level of accuracy in the word. The green letters are the letters in the correct position. The yellow letters are in the wrong position. Gray letters do not appear in the word. Observe and think carefully before making predictions. This game will train players' thinking ability and vocabulary memory.
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Word Master 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。
您可能也會喜歡
Guess Word
connectionsgame.io
Rundle
connectionsgame.io
Colorle
connectionsgame.io
Wrdl
connectionsgame.io
Dirdle
connectionsgame.io
Stepdle
connectionsgame.io
Growdle
connectionsgame.io
Lingle
connectionsgame.io
QWRTL
connectionsgame.io
Worgle
connectionsgame.io
Phrazle
connectionsgame.io
Flappy Birdle
connectionsgame.io