Word Master

Word Master

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

遊玩 Web 版

網站： connectionsgame.io

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Word Master」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Word Master is an addictive word guessing game where players must find a 5-letter mystery word in up to 6 tries. Find the mystery word as fast as you can. In Word Master, the only clue that can help players find the answer is the color of the letters. After each guess, the letters will change color corresponding to their level of accuracy in the word. The green letters are the letters in the correct position. The yellow letters are in the wrong position. Gray letters do not appear in the word. Observe and think carefully before making predictions. This game will train players' thinking ability and vocabulary memory.

網站： connectionsgame.io

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Word Master 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

您可能也會喜歡

Guess Word

Guess Word

connectionsgame.io

Rundle

Rundle

connectionsgame.io

Colorle

Colorle

connectionsgame.io

Wrdl

Wrdl

connectionsgame.io

Dirdle

Dirdle

connectionsgame.io

Stepdle

Stepdle

connectionsgame.io

Growdle

Growdle

connectionsgame.io

Lingle

Lingle

connectionsgame.io

QWRTL

QWRTL

connectionsgame.io

Worgle

Worgle

connectionsgame.io

Phrazle

Phrazle

connectionsgame.io

Flappy Birdle

Flappy Birdle

connectionsgame.io

探索

產品

下載

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

我們使用 Cookie 來提供並改善網站的功能。使用我們的網站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隱私權政策