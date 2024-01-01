Weirdle
In Weirdle, the player must find words that have 5 letter meanings. After typing Enter, you will know if the word is correct or not through a notice. Weirdle is a puzzle game with the aim of helping players review English vocabulary through a form of entertainment. By combining 5 letters into a meaningful word, you can create many meaningful words. However, not every word is suitable for this game. Sometimes you will get a message that the word is not in the game's dictionary and you have to change your choice again. Fill in the blanks with 8 words correctly and completely.
