Stepdle
In Stepdle, players have 20 chances to decode a mystery word with 4 to 7 letters. Later on, the game becomes simpler as players receive color hints. Stepdle is an addictive wordle game that requires players to always update new words and basic English vocabulary. Those are all basic words, but because the probability is so great, it's hard for you to figure out exactly what it is. But this game has hints. After the first guess, the color of each crossword will change based on the suitability of each letter. That is the basis and hints to help you decode the mysterious word. Stepdle will be difficult when you don't know how to take advantage of the hints after each wrong guess. After each trial, the green letters are the letters present in the word and in the correct position. Keep that letter and enter it in the same position the next time you guess. Yellow letters are letters in the wrong position. Arrange that letter in a different position in the word the next time you guess, but it must be present in the word and form a meaningful word. Gray letters are letters that do not appear in the word. Please change it back to other letters.
