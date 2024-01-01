Spotle

Music enthusiasts, rejoice! Spotle is the perfect match for those who want to test their knowledge of the most popular music artists. The game is self-defined as a "Spotify-themed Wordle game", which challenges players to figure out the chosen artists or bands from Spotify’s top artists. There are 10 guessing attempts available, and after each guess, Spotle will give you some hints in relation to the chosen artists. These hints are about the year of their debut album, group size, listener rank, gender, genre, and nationality.

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Spotle 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

