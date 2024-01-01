Spellie
Spellie is a fun crossword puzzle game in which the player must use thinking and clues to decipher 4, 5 or 6 letter words after 6 attempts. In Spellie, players can choose to play in 3 levels: easy, medium and hard. With an easy level, players will find 4-letter words that match the data provided by the game. Similarly, with medium and difficult levels, the number of letters in the word will increase to 5 or 6 letters. After each attempt, you will get the results indicated by the color. Green indicates that the letter is in the word and is in the correct position, yellow indicates an approximate result, i.e. the letter is present in the word but not in the correct position. The rest, you need to replace all the letters that do not show the color because it does not exist in the word.
