Zen Splatter
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： poki.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Zen Splatter」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Zen Splatter is a coloring game that invites you to sit back and relax. Select from a variety of objects that resonate with you, then splash your favorite colors across them. Take your time to rotate each object, ensuring every corner is covered in vibrant hues. With over 20 objects to choose from, let your creativity flow. Can you create something truly beautiful and serene?
網站： poki.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Zen Splatter 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。