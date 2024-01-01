Word Chains

Word Chains

Word Chains is a word game that challenges you to unravel puzzles by connecting words of the same category! Strategically group associated words together, forming chains that link them seamlessly. But stay alert—navigation is key, and you can't pass through other words, so plan your path carefully. With words scattered across the board, stay sharp and use power-ups to simplify the challenge. Can you successfully chain together all the connected words?

