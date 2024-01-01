Troll Toilet Quest is back for a second, even weirder instalment to the series! Learn how to play a fart organ, breakdance with some flies or become an astronaut - all these adventures and more are waiting in this hilarious point and click game. Don't worry if you get stuck, you can always click the hint button for help! Get ready for more fart-based fun!

網站： poki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Troll Toilet Quest 2 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。