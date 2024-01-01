Superkill.io is a fast paced casual multiplayer first person shooter game! Hop in solo or with your friends and see which one of you has the best aim! Flip, slide, climb and zip-line your way around the map while picking up a variety of different weapons from pistols to snipers - you choose how you want to play! Don't forget to check out the sick skins to make you stand out amongst the rest!

