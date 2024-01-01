Rubble Trouble is a puzzle destruction game in which you join the Boss, Barry and the rest of the crew as they destroy buildings around the city. Every level, the building to destroy will be different but you'll also have different tools at your disposal. Occasionally, a construction worker will stand within the buildings - so be careful to not explode them! Can you help the crew destroy every building?

網站： poki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Rubble Trouble 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。