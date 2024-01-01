My Perfect Hotel is an idle game where you get to run your dream hotel! Check in guests, clean rooms, collect payments and tips, and ensure the bathrooms are always stocked with toilet paper. Upgrade your hotel rooms, expand your business, and hire employees to assist with various tasks. Develop your skills as a manager, investor, and designer! Are you ready to build your own accommodation empire?

網站： poki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 My Perfect Hotel 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。