MagicLand.io is an action game that invites you to embark on an enchanting adventure! As a mage, you get to traverse the mystical landscape and upgrade your skills. Defeat rival mages to ascend the leaderboard. Rescue adorable animals to accompany and aid you on your journey. Will you rise to become the most powerful mage in the realm?

網站： poki.com

