Norman Nogging was just a regular Joe, staying up late reading comic books, when a bolt of Cosmic Lightning struck and sent him to a crazy world where everyone walked on walls. Norman iw now a superhero - with a really big head! It's up to you to help him fly through the different levels in one piece, while avoiding enemies and obstacles. Can you get Norman safely back home?

網站： poki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Headcase 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。