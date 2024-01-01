PlayNerdle

網站： connectionsgame.io

Play guess the word in PlayNerdle with 5 tries. Let's decode 5 letter words. Its results will be indicated by color. Test your vocabulary ability. PlayNerdle has gameplay similar to the popular Wordle games. Enter the letters below to make a 5-letter word. Then click "Guess" to know the results. It is displayed through colors: blue, green, white. When you enter the correct letter in the right place, it shows up in green, blue is the letter in the wrong place, and white is not in the word. For each word you will have 5 tries to find the correct answer. Let's rely on those colors to find them. After 5 tries, you will continue to play to guess the other word. The number of plays is unlimited. What is different in the game PlayNerdle is that every time you enter all 5 letters in a word and click "Guess", you will know the meaning of the word you just entered whether the result is right or wrong. Take advantage of the review to review your vocabulary. This is also an effective way to learn English.

