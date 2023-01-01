Word Bend
還沒安裝 WebCatalog 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog。
使用 WebCatalog 上「Word Bend」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
將 Web 應用程式附加至功能表列 (匣) 中，即可透過鍵盤快速鍵來加以存取。
可將應用程式設為預設的電子郵件用戶端，還能安排視窗、控制通知等！
離開辦公桌時，可使用密碼或 Touch ID 來鎖定應用程式。
封鎖廣告，阻止追蹤程式存取您的個人資料，並提升網站速度。
