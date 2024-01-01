Lingle is a 6-letter word guessing game in which the player must write 1 valid word on the first line to get hints about subsequent words. In Lingle, players have up to 7 turns to decipher the correct answer. Try to decode it as quickly as possible and with the least number of plays. Based on the color of the crosswords displayed in the first word, you can know the relevance of each letter in the word to be answered. The letter in green is the letter that appears in the word and is in the correct position. Yellow letters are letters that appear in the word but are located in a different position. Gray letters are letters that do not appear in the word and need to be replaced.

網站： connectionsgame.io

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Lingle 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。