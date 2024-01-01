Draw And Pass
在“繪製並通過”中，玩家必須繪製缺少的細節才能完成圖像拼圖。用有趣的圖像激發您的創造力。 Draw And Pass 為玩家提供了總共 50 多種不同的圖像。這些都是與日常生活中的人非常接近的照片，例如食物、動物等。圖像。發揮你的創造力並完成缺失的部分以通過關卡。您可以使用螢幕右上角的提示按鈕。測試你的想像。
