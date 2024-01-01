Colorle
Colorle is a wordle game in which players must use their thinking and vocabulary knowledge to find a 6-letter mystery word in 6 tries. When starting to play Colorle, it's difficult to guess the mystery word on the first try because there aren't any hints given yet. Please boldly fill in a simple word with a meaning of 6 letters. After the first try, players will receive hints through color changes. It will tell you how accurate each letter in the word is after previous predictions. Colorle is similar to other word guessing games because its gameplay is easy to understand and simple. There are 3 levels of accuracy of the letters suggested through 3 different colors: green, yellow and gray. Green letters are understood to be in the correct position and appear in the word. Yellow letters are letters that are in the wrong position but are present in the mystery word. And the gray letters are letters that do not appear in the word.
