Brain Puzzle Out
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Brain Puzzle Out」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
在 Brain Puzzle Out 中，玩家必須展現自己的運算思維智慧和敏捷性，將數字組合成給定的結果。 Brain Puzzle Out 是一款以數學為主題的益智遊戲，玩家將透過將數字相加來組合形成給定的數字。給出了很多計算，你必須在時間結束之前快速做出選擇。當您選擇每個數字框時，它們的總數將顯示在底部。以上就是最終的準確結果。快速計算並仔細思考才能做出正確的計算。
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Brain Puzzle Out 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。
您可能也會喜歡
Pomni Math Game
connectionsgame.io
Correct Math
connectionsgame.io
Brain Workout
connectionsgame.io
ArithmeticA
poki.com
Image To Word Match
connectionsgame.io
Find The Lost Letter
connectionsgame.io
Math Trivia Live
poki.com
Find Words
connectionsgame.io
ABC words
connectionsgame.io
Guess Word
connectionsgame.io
Math Pixel Puzzle
poki.com
Words Game
connectionsgame.io