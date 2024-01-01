Blossom Word Game
Blossom Word Game is an interesting word game in which players can create words from letters displayed on flower petals. How many words can you create? In Blossom Word Game, players strive to make different flowers by combining different letters displayed on the petals to create words. The word must contain the letter in the center of the flower, and each letter can appear multiple times in the word. Successfully creating a word will reward players with a flower. The petals of this flower change color according to the relevant letters used in that word. However, there are only 12 pots to plant flowers, so try to make your words as long as possible to get the best score. Be creative and think of words to plant your own little flower garden!
