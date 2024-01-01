替代項 - Zeplin
MightyText
mightytext.net
來自電腦的文字。來自計算機的簡訊。 Android 版 iMessage。來自電腦的 Android 簡訊。
HackMD
hackmd.io
在 Markdown 中編寫和分享知識的最佳方式。
Abstract
abstract.com
為您的設計團隊帶來受 git 啟發的版本控制和協作。集中設計決策、回饋和文件。與 Sketch 和 Adobe XD 整合。
Monica
monicahq.com
莫妮卡讓您記住有關親人的一切。
Super
super.so
使用 Notion 建立快速、實用的網站所需的一切。自訂網域、主題、密碼保護等－無需代碼。
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
適合整個公司的直覺 GPT 聊天 Team-GPT 保證 2 到 2,000 人的團隊採用 ChatGPT。在一個共享工作空間中組織知識、協作並掌握 AI。
Sympli
sympli.io
為 Web 和行動產品團隊設計移交、實施和協作。 Sympli 可與 Photoshop、Adobe XD、Sketch、Android Studio 和 Xcode 搭配使用。
Charli AI
charli.ai
雜亂無章的文件、文件和電子表格是否會減慢您的速度？ Charli 的人工智慧應用程式可在幾分鐘內為您組織您的數位生活。今天免費註冊！
SessionLab
sessionlab.com
從想法到完整的議程。透過 SessionLab 保持專注和創造力。最靈活的會議規劃工具，附有輔助庫 - 立即嘗試！
Markup.io
markup.io
Markup.io：留下數位內容回饋最簡單的方法 - Markup.io
Additor
additor.io
分發時保持同步！ Additor 可以幫助您的團隊基於唯一且真實的事實來源進行非同步協作，而不會產生摩擦。您可以組織和共享各種類型的內容，並透過追蹤變更和版本清楚地了解上下文。
Bubbles
usebubbles.com
透過快速來回視訊和智慧提醒，消除 38% 的會議。透過基於時間的螢幕錄製註釋分享清晰的回饋。
Ayanza
ayanza.com
智慧協作套件 充滿挑戰的時代要求團隊生產力的創新 讓團隊進入流暢狀態並輕鬆實現目標。整個過程由 Ayanza 指導。
Pointagram
pointagram.com
Pointagram 是一種遊戲化工具，可以提高動力和團隊成就。讓您的團隊以目標為導向，並共同慶祝出色的表現。
Balloon
balloon.app
一個由研究支持的平台，透過消除群體思維和放大聲音來釋放想法和回饋。會議時間減少 70%。
Sendwin
send.win
Sendwin is a productivity tool developed to multi-login platform to manage multiple accounts from one browser. Manage multiple accounts on your favourite website from single browser. Log into multiple accounts on the same site simultaneously.
Rolepass
rolepass.io
Rolepass is a cloud-based platform that allows users to hand off duties and responsibilities to the rest of their team whenever team members step away. Rolepass is focused on creating a seamless transfer of knowledge between team members, and reducing the stress and anxiety teams experience when cow...
Remote Social
remotesocial.io
Remote Social offers a powerful suite of tools designed to help teams connect, have fun, and build strong relationships.
LiveDataset
livedataset.com
LiveDataset by Krescendo is a configurable data management platform to build custom online applications for efficient business processes. Replace legacy or spreadsheet-based systems. Simplify information collection. Build high-quality, robust business processes, from small teams to thousands of user...
HabitStack
habitstack.com
Goal execution software for busy leaders. HabitStack helps you: - Set crystal clear goals - Align your tasks to those goals - Make progress every week Adopt the uncommon habits that effective leaders use to push forward important goals, even though they're busy.
Echofin
echofin.com
Echofin is a Chat-focused, community management platform for financial teams. They offer automated subscription management, integrated billing, dashboard with business analytics metrics and unlimited users/chatrooms/history. Echofin also provides an integrated billing solution that offers superb mon...
Conferfly
conferfly.com
Web App Software for your conference rooms that works with G Suite /Microsoft Office 365 calendars. Conferfly will save time, money and make your meetings more productive. for more check https://conferfly.com
Brandmoxe
brandmoxe.com
All-in-one business planning and startup development software that helps turn great ideas into a successful business
Suggestion Ox
suggestionox.com
Suggestion Ox is a safe, trusted, 100% anonymous platform that gives your employees the freedom of sharing questions, airing concerns and reporting problems from their fully safe and private digital corner. Lead anonymous two-way conversations to better understand their troubles, take action at the ...
Skreenbe
skreenbe.com
Skreenbe offers virtual board meeting software to improve your meeting structure. Skreenbe is for everyone who has online meetings and wants to add more organization, interaction and efficiency to their everyday business procedures. Forget one-size-fits-all online video meeting software and break aw...
Pandos
pandos.io
Pandos is a one-stop-shop collaborative learning and development platform for higher education and companies that support fundamental collaboration features with a new approach such as team formation, task management, and peer assessment. The platform automatically generates a profile for learners’ ...
MakeStoryBoard
makestoryboard.com
MakeStoryboard is an online storyboarding software that lets you create and share storyboards quickly and easily. MakeStoryboard has a builtin app and several useful tools to create storyboards quickly. If you are a creator, video maker, screenwriter, content manager, or author of any ideas for scri...
EverAfter
everafter.ai
EverAfter's B2B Customer Interface is the unified home your customers need to stay on track in deploying your product across their organization
Deskfirst
deskfirst.com
Deskfirst provides online collaboration spaces that look and feel like the familiar desktop environment, making online collaboration easy, frictionless, and fast. Deskfirst eliminates tech gaps, easy to manage, and increases engagement with its powerful branding features.
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365 是 SharePoint 的擴展，具有自訂建置的 Web 元件庫和即用型工具。它簡化了開發數位工作場所的過程，消除了複雜編碼和漫長的開發過程，從而節省了用戶時間。 Sprocket 365 專為 SharePoint 設計，透過使用者友好、省時的工具、定期更新和可靠的支援增強數位工作場所，所有這些都針對 Microsoft 365 進行了最佳化。