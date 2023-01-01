替代項 - Wrike
Whova
whova.com
適用於現場、混合和虛擬活動的一體化活動管理軟體
Zoho Backstage
zoho.com
更聰明、更好地舉辦您的活動。 Zoho Backstage 是一款活動管理軟體，使活動組織者能夠以更高的效率和影響力規劃和舉辦會議、聚會和產品發布會。
Tripleseat
tripleseat.com
Tripleseat 是一款線上餐飲和活動管理軟體，可增加餐廳、飯店和獨特場所的銷售額並簡化預訂。
Hubilo
hubilo.com
舉辦更好的活動來推動實際收入。 每一次活動都是增加收入的機會—無論發生在哪裡。優先考慮來自單一平台的管道，包括網路研討會、觀看聚會、演示、會議和可轉換的現場活動。
Perfect Venue
perfectvenue.com
Start your FREE TRIAL today at PerfectVenue.com! No credit card required. Perfect Venue helps independent restaurants, hospitality groups, and all types of venues by providing an easy-to-use and affordable system that streamlines the event sales process. Perfect Venue allows our customers to seamles...
Cvent
cvent.com
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with ev...