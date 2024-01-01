WizyChat

WizyChat

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： wizy.chat

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「WizyChat」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

WizyChat is an AI-powered chatbot platform that allows businesses to create custom chatbots trained on their own data. Some of the key features and capabilities include: * Drag-and-drop visual builder to design chatbots without coding * Hybrid approach that combines business logic with AI flexibility * Ability to automatically cover customer journey touchpoints like marketing, sales, and support * Integration with over 30 popular tools and platforms like Intercom, Zendesk, Zapier, and more * Smart web crawler that can extract text data even from JavaScript-heavy websites * Support for over 95 languages and the ability to create powerful AI knowledge bases * Personalized onboarding help, friendly pricing, and no credit card required to get started
目錄:
Business
聊天機器人軟體

網站： wizy.chat

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 WizyChat 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

AWS Console

AWS Console

amazon.com

Google Cloud Platform

Google Cloud Platform

google.com

Zendesk

Zendesk

zendesk.com

Intercom

Intercom

intercom.com

Podium

Podium

podium.com

Verizon

Verizon

verizon.com

Tidio

Tidio

tidio.com

Zoho SalesIQ

Zoho SalesIQ

zoho.com

Freshchat

Freshchat

freshchat.com

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Writesonic

Writesonic

writesonic.com

Smartsupp

Smartsupp

smartsupp.com

您可能也會喜歡

Knibble

Knibble

knibble.ai

Chaindesk

Chaindesk

databerry.ai

Tiny Talk

Tiny Talk

tinytalk.ai

Bonfire

Bonfire

justbonfire.com

Build Chatbot

Build Chatbot

buildchatbot.ai

Airops

Airops

airops.com

Thinkstack

Thinkstack

thinkstack.ai

Chatnode

Chatnode

chatnode.ai

Papercups

Papercups

papercups.io

LiveChatAI

LiveChatAI

livechatai.com

QuickCEP

QuickCEP

quickcep.com

Zappr.AI

Zappr.AI

zappr.ai

探索

產品

下載

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

我們使用 Cookie 來提供並改善網站的功能。使用我們的網站，即表示您同意使用 Cookie。

隱私權政策