WBOC TV is a news station serving the Delmarva peninsula region, covering local news, weather, sports, and features. The website provides up-to-date news coverage and video content from the WBOC TV newsroom. Key sections of the website include Local News, National News, International News, Weather, Sports, Election coverage, and various feature programs like DelmarvaLife. The site covers news and events across the counties of the Delmarva region, including Wicomico, Worcester, Somerset, Dorchester, Caroline, Talbot, Queen Anne's, Sussex, Kent, and Accomack counties. Users can access live news broadcasts, the latest weather forecasts and radar, and browse past news coverage and feature stories. The website also provides information about the WBOC TV station itself, including the programming schedule, station history, and job/internship opportunities. The WBOC TV website serves as a comprehensive news and information hub for the Delmarva community, covering the region's local, national, and regional news and events.

