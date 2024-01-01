Washington Blade

《華盛頓刀鋒報》成立於 1969 年，是一份黑白單頁社區通訊，在華盛頓特區的酒吧分發。 2009 年 10 月，《刀鋒報》作為屢獲殊榮的新聞媒體慶祝其成立 40 週年，在印刷品和網路上擁有大量追隨者。當地和世界各地的讀者已經開始依賴《刀鋒報》對 LGBT 新聞無與倫比的報道，該報紙贏得了「LGBT 群體記錄報紙」的美譽。

