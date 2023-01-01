替代項 - Usermaven
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美國雲端軟體公司，總部位於加州舊金山。它提供 (CRM) 客戶關係管理服務，還銷售一套互補的企業應用程序，專注於客戶服務、行銷自動化、分析和應用程式開發。 2020 年，《財星》雜誌根據員工滿意度調查，將 Salesforce 在「最適合工作的 100 家公司名單」中排名第六。
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
使用 Zoho 的線上生產力工具和 SaaS 應用程式套件來經營您的整個業務。全球超過 5000 萬用戶信任我們。嘗試我們的永久免費計劃！
Miro
miro.com
Miro 是一個線上協作白板平台，使分散式團隊能夠有效地協同工作，從使用數位便籤進行集思廣益到規劃和管理敏捷工作流程。
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus 是一個統一的 CX 平台，使您的銷售、行銷和支援團隊能夠在單一介面上協同工作。
TheyDo
theydo.io
數位化設計思維以客戶為中心解決問題。使用經過驗證的方法大規模改造您的業務以產生突破性創新。
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat 是一個美觀、靈活且功能強大的客戶成功平台。客戶 360、健康評分、手冊、客戶入口網站等。
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap 是一家基於 SaaS 的客戶生命週期管理和行動行銷公司，總部位於加州山景城。該公司成立於 2013 年 5 月，為 8,000 多家公司提供行動應用分析和用戶參與產品，包括索尼、沃達豐、Carousell、DC Comics、Go-Jek、BookMyShow 和 DealsPlus。該公司得到了紅杉資本、Tiger Global Management、Accel Partners 和 Recruit Holdings 的支持。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一個全端解決方案，包括強大的客戶分析、自動化跨通路參與和人工智慧驅動的個人化。
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
利用世界上最完整的數位體驗分析平台來提高收入、轉換率和參與度。
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero 是一款客戶成功軟體，可協助企業了解客戶的產品使用情況、評估他們的健康狀況，並為企業提供管理和自動化客戶體驗的方法。
Catalyst
catalyst.io
客戶成功軟體可協助您集中客戶資料、清楚了解客戶健康狀況並擴展可推動保留和成長的體驗。
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia 是一家軟體即服務公司，由 Dries Buytaert 和 Jay Batson 共同創立，為開源 Web 內容管理平台 Drupal 提供企業產品、服務和技術支援。
Totango
totango.com
Totango 是一款客戶成功軟體，可協助企業推動營收成長、減少客戶流失，同時專注於 SaaS 客戶旅程。免費體驗 Totango。
Bento
bentonow.com
Bento 是一個為線上企業創建的強大的訊息自動化平台，具有強大的電子郵件和簡訊行銷自動化功能。
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
激發參與度的電子郵件自動化軟體。 透過可推動轉換的個人化內容吸引您的電子郵件受眾。 Upland Adestra 是全球領先的第一人稱行銷電子郵件和生命週期行銷解決方案提供商，為全球和成長型品牌提供服務。
Act-On
act-on.com
專門從事 B2B、B2C 和電子郵件行銷的行銷自動化平台，旨在滿足現代業務的實際需求。
Xeno
getxeno.com
Xeno is an AI-powered CRM that enables large retailers & D2C brands to increase repeat sales by 11% by building an understanding of each individual customer & creating more relevant marketing campaigns across SMS, email, Whatsapp, Facebook & Instagram. 100’s of retailers like Levi's, Tommy Hilfiger...
SuprSend
suprsend.com
SuprSend is a powerful notification infrastructure that streamlines your product notifications with an API-first approach. Create and deliver transactional, crons, and engagement notifications on multiple channels with a single notification API. What you get with SuprSend? - Multi-tenant support for...
ShiftX
shiftx.com
Most process tools are either hard to use, even for trained experts, or a flexible mess. ShiftX is the user-friendly process modeling tool in between that includes everyone without requiring any training.
Dynosend
dynosend.com
Dynosend is a customer engagement platform the helps product-led companies to grow faster by automating the process of acquiring, engaging and retaining customers. Send emails, SMS messages, Webhooks and more through visual building and continuously send data from your application using our powerful...
Retainly
retainly.app
Retainly is built to ensure that more of your customers come back to your business, time and again. It’s easy to learn and work with, which means you can execute impactful campaigns without the hassle. With Retainly, you can keep your customers engaged and build stronger, longer-lasting relationship...
Growlytics
growlytics.in
Growlytics is an Omnichannel Marketing Automation suite and a Customer data Platform that enhances user engagement and retention strategies and help increase overall online revenue. Solutions offered by Growlytics: Engagement: Email SMS Whatsapp Web Push notifications In-App Messages Mobile Push Not...
CustomerGlu
customerglu.com
CustomerGlu is a gamification platform designed to help you create rich in-app experiences that drive customer engagement and retention. With over 50 pre-built templates and the ability to create your own from scratch, you can easily solve any retention or engagement problem you face. CustomerGlu ha...
Apxor
apxor.com
Apxor is a pioneering no-code digital nudging platform, designed for product and growth teams of consumer apps and websites to help increase retention and revenue. Apxor helps in enhancing user experience and engagement through contextual feature discovery and education. This enables products to onb...
Cemantica
cemantica.com
CEMantica is an international software company run by trained CCXP experts with customer satisfaction at the heart of its mission CEMantica allows you to create and customize high end engaging journey maps to detect and solve customer pain points and better understand their needs and expectations
Vizury
vizury.com
Vizury, launched in 2007, is an performance-focused MarTech solution that empowers brands to achieve higher funnel conversions and customer retention. Since inception, the focus of our unique technology-driven services have always been the ability to bring customers back to a brand's website, mobile...
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...
Ruler Analytics
ruleranalytics.com
Ruler Analytics 是一個行銷衡量和歸因平台，它將孤立的行銷、銷售、收入和客戶數據連接起來： - 提供客戶旅程的完整漏斗視圖- 在管道、行銷活動、內容和關鍵字層面準確歸因收入- 建立多點觸控使用6 種不同歸因模型（首次點擊、最終點擊、線性、基於位置、時間衰減和數據驅動歸因）的歸因報告- 透過成本、機會、收入和投資回報率豐富您的廣告平台、CRM 和BI 工具數據- 衡量和預測來自「暗社交」活動和零點擊管道的離線和/或隱形接觸點的影響- 透過使用第一方數據衡量成功，克服傳統分析系統因「cookie死亡」而導致的準確性問題透過 Ruler Analytics 預訂演示，開始根據收入和投資...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage 是一款全端保留作業系統，可簡化全球 800 多個品牌的客戶互動。該平台使企業能夠透過各種數位管道與用戶建立個人化且有意義的關係。憑藉其全面的工具和解決方案套件，WebEngage 使企業能夠有效地了解、吸引和留住客戶。 - 統一客戶數據：WebEngage 使企業能夠整合來自不同來源的客戶數據，提供即時見解，並允許根據特定客戶屬性和行為對目標活動進行動態微細分。 - 多通路旅程：借助 WebEngage 直覺的拖放工作流程建立器，企業可以無縫設計和自動化多通路客戶旅程，確保跨電子郵件、簡訊、推播通知等管道提供一致且個人化的體驗。 - 有針對性的活動：WebEngage 使企...
Knotch
knotch.com
Knotch 的內容智慧平台可以揭示哪些內容有效以及為什麼有效，因此您可以花更少的時間猜測，而將更多的時間花在行動上。 受到數據驅動行銷團隊的信賴
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud 的客戶參與和體驗平台（以前稱為 Netcore Smartech）是一個一站式成長平台，使行銷人員、成長和產品經理能夠跨多個接觸點與客戶進行強有力的對話。在 AI/ML 的支援下，Netcore Cloud 使網站和行動應用品牌能夠推動全通路成長。平台提供： - 透過拼接線上和線下管道的使用者數據，可操作的統一客戶檔案。 - 由機器學習支援的數據分析，有助於透過即時報告和產品分析，在正確的時間自動向正確的用戶群體交付個人化多通路行銷活動。 - 以人工智慧為主導的推薦引擎，讓使用者輕鬆發現相關產品，並進一步個人化使用者旅程每個階段的體驗。 - 一個無程式碼平台，可提高...
cux.io
cux.io
我們將訪客的體驗轉化為數字，識別他們在客戶旅程中的行為模式，並提供即時可行的見解。不再有資料垃圾郵件
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
憑藉端到端平台和全面的分析產品套件，ChannelMix 為領先品牌和代理商提供了衡量和提高行銷投資回報率的清晰途徑。 ChannelMix 透過第一方分析追蹤和資料模型開創了面向未來的行銷衡量方式，提供更準確、可持續且對業務有影響力的見解。借助 ChannelMix，您將實現對行銷支出、目標、投資回報率等的完全可見性和控制 - 無需學習如何查詢或編碼。 - ChannelMix 不需要 SQL 或編碼知識 - 我們的團隊為您管理和修復資料連線。客戶發現使用 ChannelMix 準備資料進行分析的時間縮短了 90%。 - 所有資料都儲存在由 ChannelMix 團隊為您管理的專用資料倉儲（...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics 是一個創新的客戶參與平台，專門從事訪客活化、客戶參與和最先進的分析套件。該平台使 B2C 品牌能夠自動化、個人化並全面管理其客戶生命週期，實現最雄心勃勃的願景並推動成長。憑藉對快速實施（45 天內上線！）和持續創新的承諾，Solitics 合作夥伴和客戶在轉換、保留和生命週期價值方面見證了出色的成果。多個垂直領域的數百個全球品牌正在利用 Solitics 以創新和個性化的方式即時吸引客戶。
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon 是一種Web 個人化和基於帳戶的編排解決方案– 基於目標的旅程編排平台是用於了解客戶旅程並大規模提供個人化體驗的主要中心，鼓勵訪客繼續與您的網站互動– 推動提高業務績效。透過基於歸因的個人化加速您的管道和收入： - 為每個網站訪客提供正確的訊息和資產，幫助他們更快地成為您的客戶。 - 了解您的行銷工作如何影響業務目標，並繪製從初次接觸到贏得交易的客戶旅程。 - 將訪客轉化為客戶，而不僅僅是潛在客戶！
Prelay
prelay.com
Prelay 的團隊銷售平台可協助公司簡化複雜的交易並最大限度地利用最有價值的內部資源，從而作為一個團隊更快地增加收入。太多的收入團隊讓靜態 CRM 文件和遺留工具抑制了他們的銷售潛力。如果沒有專門建立的解決方案來管理複雜交易，內部利害關係人就會求助於臨時電子郵件、聊天和文檔，而沒有任何集中追蹤、監督或學習。結果？內部延遲、盲點和交易延誤。 Prelay 透過專門建置的團隊銷售平台克服了交易混亂。作為內部編排層，Prelay 在與您的關鍵軟體整合的一個地方組織交易協調。銷售代表及其同行的頭痛問題減少了，銷售、售前和銷售領導者可以深入了解團隊能力以及交易成功的因素。無論您是進行評估、路由交易台審...
Lifesight
lifesight.io
讓每一分行銷費用都發揮作用 - 利用您自己的數據和人工智慧支援的測量來做出最佳的行銷決策。不需要數據分析師或科學家。 Lifesight 的平台使現代行銷人員能夠透過掌握客戶資料、減少 ID 遺失、支援個人化自有管道體驗以及實現隱私安全測量來取得更大成果。
Quadient
quadient.com
Quadient 是世界上最有意義的客戶體驗背後的驅動力。我們幫助組織與其客戶建立強大的聯繫。
Squeezely
squeezely.tech
為每位訪客打造更好的轉換管道和個人化體驗
Ortto
ortto.com
利用 Ortto 的一體化 CRM、電子郵件和行銷平台了解您的客戶並啟動資料驅動的全方位策略。