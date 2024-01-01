Typebot

Typebot is an open-source chatbot builder. It allows you to create advanced chatbots visually, embed them anywhere on your web/mobile apps, and collect results in real-time Typebot makes it easy to create advanced chatbots. It provides the building block that are adaptable to any business use case. I improve Typebot regularly with bug fixes, new features, and performance improvements regularly. Typebot gives you powerful blocks to create unique chat experiences. Embed them anywhere on your web/mobile apps and start collecting results like magic.
目錄:
Productivity
聊天機器人軟體

