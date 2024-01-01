Tigris
還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop。
網站： tigrisdata.com
使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Tigris」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。
在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。
無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。
Globally Distributed S3-Compatible Object Storage. Tigris is a globally distributed S3-compatible object storage service that provides low latency anywhere in the world, enabling developers to store and access any amount of data for a wide range of use cases.
網站： tigrisdata.com
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Tigris 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。