替代項 - TheyDo
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美國雲端軟體公司，總部位於加州舊金山。它提供 (CRM) 客戶關係管理服務，還銷售一套互補的企業應用程序，專注於客戶服務、行銷自動化、分析和應用程式開發。 2020 年，《財星》雜誌根據員工滿意度調查，將 Salesforce 在「最適合工作的 100 家公司名單」中排名第六。
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
使用 Zoho 的線上生產力工具和 SaaS 應用程式套件來經營您的整個業務。全球超過 5000 萬用戶信任我們。嘗試我們的永久免費計劃！
Miro
miro.com
Miro 是一個線上協作白板平台，使分散式團隊能夠有效地協同工作，從使用數位便籤進行集思廣益到規劃和管理敏捷工作流程。
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus 是一個統一的 CX 平台，使您的銷售、行銷和支援團隊能夠在單一介面上協同工作。
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat 是一個美觀、靈活且功能強大的客戶成功平台。客戶 360、健康評分、手冊、客戶入口網站等。
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap 是一家基於 SaaS 的客戶生命週期管理和行動行銷公司，總部位於加州山景城。該公司成立於 2013 年 5 月，為 8,000 多家公司提供行動應用分析和用戶參與產品，包括索尼、沃達豐、Carousell、DC Comics、Go-Jek、BookMyShow 和 DealsPlus。該公司得到了紅杉資本、Tiger Global Management、Accel Partners 和 Recruit Holdings 的支持。
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage 是一個全端解決方案，包括強大的客戶分析、自動化跨通路參與和人工智慧驅動的個人化。
Contentsquare
contentsquare.com
利用世界上最完整的數位體驗分析平台來提高收入、轉換率和參與度。
ChurnZero
churnzero.net
ChurnZero 是一款客戶成功軟體，可協助企業了解客戶的產品使用情況、評估他們的健康狀況，並為企業提供管理和自動化客戶體驗的方法。
Catalyst
catalyst.io
客戶成功軟體可協助您集中客戶資料、清楚了解客戶健康狀況並擴展可推動保留和成長的體驗。
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia 是一家軟體即服務公司，由 Dries Buytaert 和 Jay Batson 共同創立，為開源 Web 內容管理平台 Drupal 提供企業產品、服務和技術支援。
Totango
totango.com
Totango 是一款客戶成功軟體，可協助企業推動營收成長、減少客戶流失，同時專注於 SaaS 客戶旅程。免費體驗 Totango。
Act-On
act-on.com
專門從事 B2B、B2C 和電子郵件行銷的行銷自動化平台，旨在滿足現代業務的實際需求。
Custellence
custellence.com
We believe that empathy is the most important competitive advantage for any organisation. Custellence mission is to enable greater empathy within organisations - by offering the best tool for creating customer centric change. Custellence is the most easy to use Customer Journey Mapping Tool built fo...
JourneyTrack.io
journeytrack.io
JourneyTrack is a cutting-edge cloud-based (SaaS) platform that revolutionizes customer journey management for enterprises. Providing a comprehensive visualization and deep understanding of end-to-end customer experiences empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation. JourneyTrack i...
Plotline
plotline.so
Plotline is an in-app engagement platform for consumer internet companies. Product and marketing teams can configure highly customizable in-app messages or nudges to improve feature adoption and drive conversions. Fully no-code.
Growth Channel
growthchannel.com
Growth Channel generates personalized growth marketing plans with clear personas, funnels, and data-driven growth strategies. Powered by GPT-3 technology.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Simple and powerful visual UX platform .Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place ⚙️ How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Pl...
Indeemo
indeemo.com
Our AI powered, in-the-moment video research platform enables MR, UX and CX teams to understand people, products and experiences in the context of everyday life. The Researchers, Designers and Product Managers we support use Indeemo in B2C and B2B contexts for a variety of Discovery Research methodo...
Magnews
magnews.it
Magnews is the one-stop-shop solution for managing Customer Journey and improving Customer Value, from overall Strategy definition to single activities and campaign Execution, passing from Journey Design, in a continuous cycle of measurement and improvment. Magnews empowers marketing and sales teams...
UXPressia
uxpressia.com
UXPressia is a collaborative customer experience mapping platform that allows you to сreate, export, and share customer journey maps, personas, and impact maps online. The toolset is simple for beginners but powerful for professionals. Teams will especially enjoy collaborative options and the possib...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects ide...
WebEngage
webengage.com
WebEngage 是一款全端保留作業系統，可簡化全球 800 多個品牌的客戶互動。該平台使企業能夠透過各種數位管道與用戶建立個人化且有意義的關係。憑藉其全面的工具和解決方案套件，WebEngage 使企業能夠有效地了解、吸引和留住客戶。 - 統一客戶數據：WebEngage 使企業能夠整合來自不同來源的客戶數據，提供即時見解，並允許根據特定客戶屬性和行為對目標活動進行動態微細分。 - 多通路旅程：借助 WebEngage 直覺的拖放工作流程建立器，企業可以無縫設計和自動化多通路客戶旅程，確保跨電子郵件、簡訊、推播通知等管道提供一致且個人化的體驗。 - 有針對性的活動：WebEngage 使企...
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud 的客戶參與和體驗平台（以前稱為 Netcore Smartech）是一個一站式成長平台，使行銷人員、成長和產品經理能夠跨多個接觸點與客戶進行強有力的對話。在 AI/ML 的支援下，Netcore Cloud 使網站和行動應用品牌能夠推動全通路成長。平台提供： - 透過拼接線上和線下管道的使用者數據，可操作的統一客戶檔案。 - 由機器學習支援的數據分析，有助於透過即時報告和產品分析，在正確的時間自動向正確的用戶群體交付個人化多通路行銷活動。 - 以人工智慧為主導的推薦引擎，讓使用者輕鬆發現相關產品，並進一步個人化使用者旅程每個階段的體驗。 - 一個無程式碼平台，可提高...
cux.io
cux.io
我們將訪客的體驗轉化為數字，識別他們在客戶旅程中的行為模式，並提供即時可行的見解。不再有資料垃圾郵件
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon 是一種Web 個人化和基於帳戶的編排解決方案– 基於目標的旅程編排平台是用於了解客戶旅程並大規模提供個人化體驗的主要中心，鼓勵訪客繼續與您的網站互動– 推動提高業務績效。透過基於歸因的個人化加速您的管道和收入： - 為每個網站訪客提供正確的訊息和資產，幫助他們更快地成為您的客戶。 - 了解您的行銷工作如何影響業務目標，並繪製從初次接觸到贏得交易的客戶旅程。 - 將訪客轉化為客戶，而不僅僅是潛在客戶！
Quadient
quadient.com
Quadient 是世界上最有意義的客戶體驗背後的驅動力。我們幫助組織與其客戶建立強大的聯繫。
Squeezely
squeezely.tech
為每位訪客打造更好的轉換管道和個人化體驗
Ortto
ortto.com
利用 Ortto 的一體化 CRM、電子郵件和行銷平台了解您的客戶並啟動資料驅動的全方位策略。