Terrakotta is a power-dialer that lets sales reps leave AI-generated voicemails. Our first customers are Commercial Real Estate brokerages that use Terrakotta to clone their brokers voices, dial prospects and when no one answers, leave an A/B tested, personalized voicemail that gets a callback.

網站： terrakotta.ai

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Terrakotta 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。