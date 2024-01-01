WebCatalog

Terrakotta

Terrakotta is a power-dialer that lets sales reps leave AI-generated voicemails. Our first customers are Commercial Real Estate brokerages that use Terrakotta to clone their brokers voices, dial prospects and when no one answers, leave an A/B tested, personalized voicemail that gets a callback.

