Templateiki is a website which is providing modern blogger templates with advanced level features and design most of the templates are an elegant look and Shadow effect which gives a complete look design Our templates are the most advanced level coded with flexible tags which gives a perfect responsive design without any lagging. All the templates are creative and professional look and specially designed for bloggers like magazines, newspapers, blogs, etc

網站： templateiki.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Templateiki 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。