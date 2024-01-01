Tellody
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile services under the same platform. Email, SMS, sign up forms, vouchers, surveys, loyalty points, tickets and many many more at a beautiful price that no one can compete with. Tellody offering small businesses the tools to look like the pros do with a minimal impact on their everyday life. Tellody started in 2014 as a side project. Today, it serves thousands of happy customers around the world.
