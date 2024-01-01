WebCatalog

Tellody

Tellody

還沒安裝 WebCatalog Desktop 嗎？請下載 WebCatalog Desktop

使用 Web 應用程式

網站： tellody.com

使用 WebCatalog Desktop 上「Tellody」的 Mac、Windows、Linux 版傳統型應用程式來改善您的體驗。

在擁有多種強化功能的視窗中不受干擾地執行應用程式。

無需切換瀏覽器，即可輕鬆管理與切換多個帳戶和應用程式。

Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile services under the same platform. Email, SMS, sign up forms, vouchers, surveys, loyalty points, tickets and many many more at a beautiful price that no one can compete with. Tellody offering small businesses the tools to look like the pros do with a minimal impact on their everyday life. Tellody started in 2014 as a side project. Today, it serves thousands of happy customers around the world.

目錄:

Business
抽獎軟體

網站： tellody.com

免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Tellody 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。

替代項

UpViral

UpViral

upviral.com

Heyo

Heyo

heyo.com

Wishpond

Wishpond

wishpond.com

Gleam

Gleam

gleam.io

SweepWidget

SweepWidget

sweepwidget.com

Socialman

Socialman

socialman.net

ShortStack

ShortStack

shortstack.com

DojoMojo

DojoMojo

dojomojo.com

Votigo

Votigo

votigo.com

Easypromos

Easypromos

easypromosapp.com

Rafflecopter

Rafflecopter

rafflecopter.com

VYPER

VYPER

vyper.ai

探索

WebCatalog Desktop

技術支援

公司

法律資訊

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Privobot
Privobot
Switchbar
Switchbar
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.