Targomo
網站： targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool that assists brick-and-mortar businesses such as shops, restaurants, and service providers in strategic location planning and decision-making. TargomoLOOP is a centralized platform for managing all of your business's location-based information, including customer demographics, retail sales, and service area offerings. Insights gained from this method can be used to examine and enhance retail and hospitality locations, as well as to plot development and optimize the network. Analytics powered by AI can accurately predict sales with an accuracy of 80-90%, as well as find the success drivers of firms and growth possibilities.
免責聲明：WebCatalog 與 Targomo 並無任何相互隸屬、關聯、授權或認可之關係，亦非彼此的正式合作夥伴。所有產品名稱、標誌及品牌均為各自所有者的財產。