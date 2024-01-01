Training & Development Companies - 最受歡迎的應用程式
Companies specializing in training and development offer an outsourced solution for employee education. They execute development strategies and conduct training sessions, either onsite or virtually. Their services cover a wide range, including general business, compliance, soft skills, and industry-specific knowledge. Some also provide informal training focusing on areas like team building. Businesses partner with these providers to enhance employee competencies and boost productivity. Typically, human resource departments collaborate closely with training and development services to plan all training endeavors. Additionally, some companies opt for training eLearning software to complement existing programs or as an alternative to outsourcing.
Hone
honehq.com
提升團隊的技能。 Hone 提供可擴展的經理培訓，將一流的即時學習體驗與行為改變平台相結合。
Project Management Institute
pmi.org
We advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the profession of project management through our globally recognized standards, certifications, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities.
SHRM
shrm.org
SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today’s evolving workplaces. With 300,000...
Cognician
cognician.com
Cognician activates employee behavior change through scalable, personalized, data-driven digital experiences that achieve measurable change in 30 days or less. This neuroscience-based approach is grounded in action, follow-through, reflection, and social engagement. Cognician's user-friendly interfa...
Wildsparq
wildsparq.com
Wildsparq is a team-based leadership development platform to grow your people personally and professionally. We provide an engaging and consistent system that is affordable at scale, but still customized to your organizational needs.
SuccessCOACHING
successcoaching.co
我們幫助像您這樣的客戶成功經理和客戶成功團隊不僅了解推動客戶成功的最佳實踐，而且了解如何應用它們來解決客戶成功專業人員在與客戶合作時面臨的實際日常挑戰。透過 SuccessCOACHING 學習計劃，您可以訪問由經驗豐富的客戶成功專家設計的策劃學習路徑、幫助您了解如何應用所學知識的真實練習、不斷改進的課程以了解最新動態最佳實踐和經過認可、行業認可的認證，證明您對專業發展的承諾。我們總結了與 750 多家公司合作中獲得的見解，並創建了全面、易於遵循的客戶成功培訓計劃，受到全球領先公司的 CSM 的信賴。