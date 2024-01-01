Shopping Cart Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式

Shopping cart software enables online shoppers to select items on an e-commerce site for purchase, input payment details, and provide delivery information to complete their transactions. This software equips businesses with tools to create a smooth customer experience, while also handling payment collection and essential order fulfillment details on the backend. Additionally, shopping cart software can calculate taxes and shipping fees, ensuring customers know their exact total before finalizing their purchase. Though often included in comprehensive e-commerce platforms, shopping cart software is particularly beneficial for those building custom e-commerce stores or using platforms with limited features. It typically integrates with e-commerce platforms and payment gateways to offer a seamless experience for both vendors and customers.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, Inc.是一家美國雲端軟體公司，總部位於加州舊金山。它提供 (CRM) 客戶關係管理服務，還銷售一套互補的企業應用程序，專注於客戶服務、行銷自動化、分析和應用程式開發。 2020 年，《財星》雜誌根據員工滿意度調查，將 Salesforce 在「最適合工作的 100 家公司名單」中排名第六。
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp 是一個美國行銷自動化平台和電子郵件行銷服務。該平台是其營運商 Rocket Science Group 的商業名稱，該公司是一家美國公司，由 Ben Chestnut 和 Mark Armstrong 於 2001 年創立，Dan Kurzius 後來加入。 “Mailchimp 以其最受歡迎的電子賀卡角色命名，於 2001 年推出，多年來一直是一個副項目，每月收入數千美元。” Mailchimp 最初是一項付費服務，並於 2009 年添加了免費增值選項。一年之內，其用戶群從 85,000 人增長到 450,000 人。到 2014 年 6 月，它每月代表用戶發送超過 10...
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. 是一家美國金融服務、商業服務聚合商和行動支付公司，總部位於加州舊金山。該公司銷售軟體和硬體支付產品，並已擴展到小型企業服務領域。該公司由 Jack Dorsey 和 Jim McKelvey 於 2009 年創立，並於 2010 年推出首個應用程式和服務。自 2015 年 11 月起，該公司在紐約證券交易所上市，股票代號為 SQ。
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo 是一款業務管理軟體，包括 CRM、電子商務、計費、會計、製造、倉庫、專案管理和庫存管理。社群版本是自由軟體，根據 GNU LGPLv3 許可。還有一個專有的“企業”版本，它具有額外的功能和服務。該框架和核心 ERP 模組的源代碼由總部位於比利時的 Odoo S.A. 策劃。
Ecwid
ecwid.com
Ecwid 電子商務購物車快速且易於使用！為 WordPress、Drupal、Facebook 等設定免費線上商店！開始使用 Ecwid 在線銷售。
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. 是一家網路行銷公司，總部位於馬薩諸塞州沃爾瑟姆，在科羅拉多州拉夫蘭設有辦事處；和紐約，紐約。 該公司成立於1995年，後於2015年出售給Endurance International。
Big Cartel
bigcartel.com
建立一個獨特的線上商店，出售您的作品，並經營創意業務。非常適合服裝設計師、樂隊、珠寶製造商、工匠和其他藝術家。
OpenCart
opencart.com
免費的購物車系統。 OpenCart 是一個基於 PHP 的開源線上電子商務解決方案。
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
透過適用於小型企業的 #1 行銷平台® 為您的品牌注入活力。
Shift4Shop
shift4shop.com
什麼是電子商務軟體？以及如何選擇合適的電子商務軟體來建立您的線上業務並推出成功的網站
PrestaShop
prestashop.com
啟動您的電子商務網站，自訂您的線上商店並開始使用 PrestaShop 電子商務平台銷售您的產品。
SamCart
samcart.com
開始在線銷售的簡單方法。 無論您是銷售數位產品還是線上服務，SamCart 都是開始接受訂單的最簡單方式。
EasyStore
easystore.co
各種規模的品牌都可以透過 EasyStore 在店內和網路上拓展業務。
Storenvy
storenvy.com
直接從世界上最優秀的小型企業購買。
Selldone
selldone.com
Selldone 是電子商務平台領域的先鋒力量，總部位於充滿活力的科技中心，體現了其創新精神。 Selldone 的成立宗旨是簡化線上業務運營，現已迅速擴大其覆蓋範圍和影響力。該公司擁有專業的專家團隊和豐富的電子商務創新歷史，將自己定位為尋求在數位市場蓬勃發展的企業的關鍵參與者。 Seldone 以其革命性的優勢脫穎而出
ShopFactory
shopfactory.com
在您自己的電腦上建立您的電子商務網站和線上商店。在雲端管理付款、訂單、客戶、運輸和行銷。威力驚人。超容易使用。
Olist
olist.com
專為那些在線上銷售營運中尋求最佳技術、工具和整合的人士而設計。加速您的業務，在電子商務領域發展。
Tradift
tradift.com
Tradift is a technology company providing e-commerce solutions for determined businesses. Tradift makes it easy for businesses to accept payments, ship products and manage sales, all within a single platform.
Checkout Page
checkoutpage.co
With Checkout Page, you'll be ready to accept payments on your website in no time. With a beautiful checkout experience that works on any device, for any customer. Sell anything from physical goods to event tickets and from software to digital downloads. Set up a checkout, email confirmations and au...
Cartzy
cartzy.com
Cartzy is an all-in-one eCommerce platform that makes it easy for anyone to start an online business. Created with all the apps you need to start a highly optimized store, right out of the box. Cartzy is trusted by 1000’s of e-commerce marketers and sellers in countries around the world and it is Bu...
UltraCart
ultracart.com
UltraCart is an easily configurable shopping cart solution that offers full web-based administration and can be integrated into any website with a simple link.
Airsquare
airsquare.com
Sell products, tickets and memberships, online and in-store with our fully-featured commerce software, anywhere in the world.
Shoprocket
shoprocket.io
Create your account with Shoprocket and start selling anywhere in 5 minutes. Simply copy & paste our code into your website or blog, or connect your social media accounts and marketplaces. It's also the fastest shopping cart in the world.
Storbie
storbie.com
Storbie is the ecommerce platform for independent retailers. We exist to help small businesses succeed online and we specialise in industry tailored web solutions for pharmacy and veterinary clinics. The Storbie platform is easy to use with no coding knowledge required. We take care of the technical...
ThriveCart
thrivecart.com
ThriveCart is a shopping cart platform enabling businesses to boost revenue withhigh converting cart pages.
Cococart
cococart.co
經營業務最簡單的方法。 在一處管理您的訂單、付款、行銷等。 Cococart 是任何人在線銷售任何商品的最簡單方法。商家可以建立一個商店，無需程式碼、無需設計、無需下載應用程式。全球有 2 億企業仍使用 WhatsApp 或電話接受訂單，但有了 Cococart，他們可以輕鬆建立網站。
Checkout Champ
checkoutchamp.com
Checkout Champ 是唯一一個因轉換率極低而被迫誕生的高效能電子商務平台。您的商店銷售額上次轉換率達到 4%、6%、8%、10% 或更高是什麼時候？ Checkout Champ 透過其革命性的客製化結帳、預購訂單提升和智慧一鍵追加銷售技術，提升您的轉換率和平均訂單價值。 Checkout Champ 為您提供對結帳頁面的全面定制和控制、購買前和購買後一鍵追加銷售，從而為您的商店提供強大的支持，並且是第一大訂閱計費平台，界面簡單易用。
HeadQ
headq.io
HeadQ 在您的客戶配置產品、獲取報價並直接從您的網站結帳時為他們提供無摩擦的購買體驗。
SoTrusty
sotrusty.com
SoTrusty 是一個平台，您可以透過智慧型手機在幾分鐘內創建和管理自己的線上商店
Shopaccino
shopaccino.com
使用者友善的電子商務軟體平台與行動應用程式。商家可以建立自己的網站並向 B2C 和 B2B（兩者）客戶銷售產品。 API 與所有主要支付網關和運輸公司整合。擁有行銷工具，例如：自動郵寄放棄訂單、吸引客戶的獎勵積分系統、持久購物車、基於客戶位置的自動貨幣等。
ShopWired
shopwired.io
ShopWired 是英國領先的電子商務平台，允許商家使用我們提供的工具建立、啟動和發展他們的線上商店。使用 ShopWired 商家可以打造漂亮的店面，透過多種銷售管道（網路、行動、社群媒體、市場和快閃店）進行銷售。使用我們強大的管理系統，商家可以管理其線上業務的各個方面，存取強大的報告以增強行銷和盈利能力，從而建立和發展成功的業務。 ShopWired 使用 Amazon 託管平台 AWS 提供的企業級託管和技術構建，具有可靠性和可擴展性。 ShopWired 為英國、美國和歐洲的數千家商店提供支持，其中包括 Superdrug、Wowcher、The Spectator Magazine...
Kentro.io
kentro.io
Kentro：電子商務的下一代 ERP 在電子商務營運需要敏捷性和效率的時代，Kentro 成為 NetSuite 或 SAP 等傳統 ERP 系統的現代替代品。作為一款基於雲端的多通路 ERP，Kentro 專為電子商務領域而設計，提供了一系列功能，可以以極低的成本和複雜性簡化營運。為什麼選擇肯特羅？現代 ERP 解決方案：Kentro 專為電子商務時代而構建，以其直觀的設計和先進的功能超越了老式系統。經濟高效：以更實惠的價格體驗 NetSuite 或 SAP 等高階 ERP 系統的強大功能。使用者友善的介面：透過易於使用且高效的介面瀏覽您的電子商務操作。即時營運：透過即時庫存管理、訂單履行...
Snipcart
snipcart.com
只需幾分鐘即可將購物車添加到您的網站。可與任何網站建立器、CMS 和框架配合使用。超過 20,000 家商家信任我們為其網站提供的電子商務解決方案。加入他們！