零售任務管理軟體 - 最受歡迎的應用程式

零售任務管理軟體使零售商店和特許經營店的經理能夠根據商店數據向員工分配任務，並接收已完成任務的報告。該軟體允許創建相關任務並將其分配給各個商店經理，從而簡化了地區和特許經營經理及其員工之間的溝通。然後，商店經理可以根據需要調整庫存、貨架或勞動力，並輕鬆報告任務完成情況。透過簡化溝通流程，管理人員可以使用商店資料建立可操作的任務，並監控這些任務的完成如何影響未來的資料。雖然與一般任務管理工具類似，但零售任務管理軟體是專門為促進總部和多個零售地點之間的團隊協作而設計的。這些工具還可以與零售管理系統和勞動力管理軟體整合。
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark 是下一代團隊工作空間。工作的未來就在這裡，而且是免費的。
WorkJam
workjam.com
對齊前線。事實證明，最完整的前線數位化工作場所可以為您的組織帶來突破性成果。
Repsly
repsly.com
智慧現場團隊如何在零售業中獲勝。有關零售執行和銷售業績的即時見解。為您的現場團隊提供更聰明的推銷、促銷和銷售執行工具。在貨架上贏得勝利所需的一切。
Wiser Solutions
wiser.com
Wiser Solutions® 是商務執行 SaaS 產品的全球領導者。我們的商務執行套件為品牌、零售商、經紀人和分銷商提供在線上和店內做出更好決策所需的情報。 Wiser 的平台支援各種用例，從市場意識和價格管理到貨架智慧和零售執行。為什麼 Wiser 是全球 500 多個品牌和零售商值得信賴的零售分析提供者？更好的數據。我們的使命是建立能夠從數百萬個網站和數萬家實體店捕獲並呈現最準確、最可操作的資訊的服務。 Wiser 的近即時情報提供多通路視覺性，以優化每日和每小時的收入、利潤和行銷相關策略。如需了解更多信息，請訪問 www.wiser.com 並關注@wiserinc。
Bitreport
bitreport.app
Bitreport enables businesses to streamline operational efficiency and deliver a consistent customer experience across all their chain locations.
Action Card
actioncardapp.com
Action Card’s mobile application digitizes your store audits & checklists helping to streamline operations. Save time completing visits and properly uphold brand standards.
Pazo
gopazo.com
Discover Pazo: Revolutionizing Retail Operations Management Unlock the full potential of your retail operations with Pazo, a cutting-edge task and SOP management software trusted by thousands of clients worldwide. Gain unparalleled visibility across your outlets, streamline internal communication, a...
Zenput
zenput.com
Zenput is now part of Crunchtime – the leading operations management software for multi-unit restaurant brands and foodservice operators. Zenput is an operations execution platform used by brands such as Chipotle, Domino's, Sweetgreen to automate how operating procedures, public health and food safe...
Jolt
jolt.com
Jolt is an operations execution software available on smartphones and tablets that helps restaurants, retail, hospitality, and other businesses achieve team accountability, digital food safety compliance, and boost employee performance. Jolt is used by companies like Smoothie King, Jimmy John’s, Buf...
Quant Retail
quantretail.com
Quant is a cloud solution for the management of retail space, product categories, planograms, shelf labels, automatic replenishment and store photo documentation. In Quant, our clients draw and manage the floor plans of thousands of stores and publish hundreds of thousands of planograms every year.
Bindy
bindy.com
Bindy 零售執行軟體可協助零售和飯店品牌在每個地點按時、完整地執行標準和規劃。透過客製化清單、照片和簽名以及閉環糾正工作流程來提高績效。更快的網站執行：建立自訂表單來推出促銷活動、檢查品牌標準或操作程序。提高生產力：透過消除紙本表格、Excel 和延遲來簡化您的檢查工作流程。解決問題：執行品牌標準並主動辨識品質問題。分配糾正措施以解決問題。建立可自訂的表單：在線上建立和配置多語言清單、複製它們或從 Excel 輕鬆上傳。可選擇透過檢查、部分和標籤進行精細評分。用於可見性、通知和批准的特定於表單的工作流程。深入探究根本原因：條件問題和精選問題類型可幫助您深入探究並確定根本原因。讓每個人都參與...
Progress Retail
progressretail.com
由零售商打造 - 為零售商服務。真正的零售營運和學習一站式商店：提供動態學習、任務管理和公司溝通。員工體驗平台 (EXP) 與銷售培訓、領導力發展、個人發展等領域的知名零售教育捆綁在一起。
GoSpotCheck
gospotcheck.com
FORM 的GoSpotCheck 釋放了現場團隊的力量，透過唯一的行動解決方案推動市場執行，該解決方案結合了動態任務管理、行業領先的圖像識別、照片報告、現場團隊通信和高級報告- 所有這些都在一個易於使用的平台中。指導團隊、提高執行力並推動銷售，同時創建該領域的共享視圖，幫助領導者更快做出更好的決策。使用 FORM 的 GoSpotCheck 提高銷量，這是一款可即時指導、追蹤和提高績效的現場執行應用程式。