零售空間規劃軟體 - 最受歡迎的應用程式

零售空間規劃軟體可協助零售商使用每個位置的視覺表示來管理和最佳化實體店面佈局。該軟體利用貨架圖來說明商店的實體結構，包括貨架等元素，並透過整合產品和品牌訊息來增強視覺行銷。該軟體主要由銷售商和零售經理使用，可確保產品展示在最佳位置。此外，它還提供了有關空間規劃如何影響銷售的見解。 零售空間規劃可以作為獨立產品提供，也可以作為綜合零售管理系統的一部分提供。它通常需要與其他軟體集成，例如零售分類管理應用程式和店內物流系統。
Nielsen
nielsen.com
尼爾森公司（自稱為尼爾森公司，以前稱為 ACNielsen 或 AC Nielsen）是一家全球行銷研究公司，全球總部位於美國紐約市。北美地區總部位於芝加哥。
PlanoHero
planohero.com
PlanoHero — a service for automation of the planogramming process from creating planograms to controlling the in-store layout
Planorama
planorama.com
A global company leading the market in image recognition technology for the creation of Planograms and store analysis
Quant Retail
quantretail.com
Quant is a cloud solution for the management of retail space, product categories, planograms, shelf labels, automatic replenishment and store photo documentation. In Quant, our clients draw and manage the floor plans of thousands of stores and publish hundreds of thousands of planograms every year.