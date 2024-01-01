Retail IoT Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式

Retail IoT software assists in configuring, managing, and monitoring Internet of Things (IoT) devices used throughout retail environments. This smart technology enables retail managers and store owners to optimize resource usage, reduce costs, and improve conditions for employees and customers, while also generating valuable data on store operations and visitors. Retail IoT solutions often include specialized hardware designed for retail settings and may synchronize with other connected devices, either preconfigured for IoT or connected through third-party sensors. Retail IoT software can feature or integrate with other IoT-related solutions, such as IoT platforms and IoT device management software. Many of these solutions also offer capabilities similar to retail analytics software, retail operations software, and retail business management software, and can integrate with these tools to share data, providing a unified approach to retail asset management and store optimization.
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon 是一家美國無線網路營運商，之前作為 Verizon Communications 的一個獨立部門以 Verizon Wireless 的名義運作。
OpSense
opsense.com
OpSense is an Internet of Things (IoT) platform built for food safety and quality monitoring for retail and foodservice industries. The OpSense platform monitors temperature, humidity, open doors, HVAC conditions and more. OpSense helps prevent inventory loss, improve refrigeration efficiency, impro...
Roambee
roambee.com
Roambee offers verifiably better supply chain visibility on demand, for on-time, in-full, in-condition delivery of shipments and assets anywhere in the world. 300+ enterprises are improving customer experience, service levels, product quality, cash cycles, business efficiencies, and sustainability w...
KABOB
kabob.io
Kabob Retail Cloud 是一個綜合零售技術平台，旨在支援連鎖店和品牌。該平台提供了一套核心和擴展應用程序，幫助企業自動化和簡化其營運的各個方面。 Kabob 提供的核心應用程式包括： * 顯示器 - 數位看板管理解決方案，用於跨多個顯示器和裝置進行集中控制和內容同步。 * BGM（背景音樂）- 店內音訊管理，允許遠端控制和更新背景音樂和促銷訊息。 * 員工管理 - 用於培訓、安排和管理商店員工的工具。 除了核心應用程式之外，Kabob 還提供一系列擴展應用程式來支援行銷、營運和其他業務功能，例如： * 數位行銷 - 用於內容管理、全通路行銷和線上調查的工具。 * 自動化操作 ...
Zippin
getzippin.com
Zippin 開發了下一代免結帳技術，使零售商能夠在其商店中快速部署無摩擦購物。 Zippin 正在申請專利的方法使用人工智慧、機器學習和感測器融合技術來創造最佳的消費者體驗：永遠消除結帳隊伍和自助掃描儀，讓購物者快速進出所購買的商品。 Zippin 的平台透過頭頂攝影機和智慧貨架感應器進行產品和購物者跟踪，即使在擁擠的商店中也能實現最高的準確性。 Zippin 由亞馬遜和 SRI 的行業資深人士創立，在零售技術、人工智慧和電腦視覺方面擁有深厚的背景，總部位於舊金山，並得到 Maven Ventures 和 Core Ventures Group 的支持。