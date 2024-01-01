Retail Assortment Planning Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式

Retail assortment planning software enables offline retailers to design an in-store merchandise mix (variety of products) and depth (number of SKUs or items within each category) that aligns with customer expectations and demand. By ensuring the right assortment is available at the right store, it maximizes sales potential. This software gathers and analyzes data on customer preferences, past purchase behavior, and reactions to discounts and promotions, aiding in the optimal stocking of inventory for each store. Additionally, retail assortment planning software can be integrated with retail POS and inventory control systems to capture and analyze store-level data such as sales figures, customer information, and inventory levels. These insights are essential for effective assortment planning at each store. The software also helps manage inventory by reducing out-of-stocks, preventing stock-outs, and identifying bestsellers, thus supporting better inventory planning and purchasing decisions.
Syte
syte.ai
發現它。購買它。透過視覺搜尋體驗提升電子商務績效，將購物者與他們喜愛的產品連結起來。
Vue.ai
vue.ai
Vue.ai 是世界上第一個通用人工智慧平台之一，使世界各地的大型企業能夠跨工作流程和功能建立各種支援人工智慧的應用程式。與任何其他單點解決方案不同，Vue.ai 提供的價值是將整個企業的圖像、視訊和文字資料匯集在一起，使用其AI 堆疊對其進行解碼，從而使智慧能夠在整個企業中提供數據驅動的決策。透過結合即用型 API、無程式碼和低程式碼工具，Vue.ai 使行銷、產品、業務和技術團隊能夠對收入成長、效率和成本降低產生數量級的影響。 Vue.ai 目前已部署在多個行業，包括零售、金融、保險、物流和醫療保健。 Vue.ai 是由 Ashwini Asokan 和 Anand Chandrasek...
First Insight
firstinsight.com
First Insight offers a next-gen decision platform that enables designers, merchants, brand managers, buyers, and marketing teams to answer the key questions they face every day by engaging consumers with digital surveys specifically designed for the retail industry. Retail leaders use First Insight’...
SPS Commerce
spscommerce.com
SPS Commerce Analytics empowers you with a single source of sell-through data so you can make faster, better decisions for your business. Forecast, plan and execute with precision to increase sales, optimize inventory and develop strategic relationships with buyers. With SPS Analytics, you gain acce...
Style Arcade
stylearcade.com
For fashion and apparel brands who want to grow faster, Style Arcade is a retail analytics platform that turns merchandising into a competitive advantage.Instead of relying on inaccessible systems; manual processes; and unreliable projections – Style Arcade unlocks merchandise data and proactively ...
MakerSights
makersights.com
MakerSights 是唯一的分類管理工作區，使零售品牌能夠採取以消費者為中心的方法來制定產品策略，並使他們能夠創造出更多人們喜愛的產品，並減少人們不喜歡的產品。 MakerSights 工作空間將跨職能團隊聯合起來，從設計和產品到行銷和消費者洞察，以大規模地與目標消費者測試想法和正在開發的產品。利用互動式、專門建構的零售分析和儀表板，團隊能夠快速分析消費者數據，立即與利害關係人分享見解，並做出基於數據的決策，從而實現高效、高效能的分類。
Toolio
toolio.com
Toolio 是一個基於雲端的銷售平台，可自動執行關鍵工作流程、提供即時見解並支援遠端協作。我們幫助零售商節省時間並更快地做出數據驅動的銷售決策，從而實現庫存優化、盈利能力提高和收入成長。 Toolio 銷售平台包括四個核心模組：商品規劃、分類規劃、商品規劃和分配。這些模組可以單獨使用，但組合在一起功能更強大，並且可以根據您獨特的規劃流程進行客製化。 -商品規劃：透過融合季節性趨勢和即時端到端資料洞察，簡化銷售預測和庫存計畫的創建和維護 -品種規劃：結合歷史績效資訊、屬性分析和視覺化產品線表，幫助零售商決定哪些商品生產的產品以及透過每個管道銷售的數量- 商品規劃：幫助零售商保持最佳庫存水平，以...
Peak
peak.ai
Peak 是一家人工智慧公司，提供平台、應用程式和服務，幫助企業利用人工智慧的潛力來增加收入、增加利潤和提高效率。 Peak 的雲端人工智慧平台提供了廣泛的功能集，使技術和商業團隊能夠在整個企業中大規模建置、部署和管理人工智慧應用程式。 它還具有現成的應用程式庫，適合 CPG、零售和製造等行業的各種用例。這些應用程式允許用戶快速應用人工智慧來實現商業目標，同時為他們提供隨著時間的推移擴展人工智慧使用所需的工具。
QL2 Software
ql2.com
QL2 Software, LLC 一直是競爭激烈的數據市場的先驅，為許多旅遊和零售行業的客戶提供網路數據提取和分析服務。 QL2 透過隨選資料擷取、價格監控、分類優化、產品匹配和可行的見解提供真正的競爭優勢。我們全面的即時分析可協助客戶做出超越競爭對手的獲利決策。為什麼選擇QL2？ • QL2 為有競爭力的定價數據提供最佳解決方案， • 它幫助我們的客戶減少做出明智且有利可圖的定價和庫存決策所需的時間和金錢。 • 透過即時搜尋競爭對手的網站來收集並提供最相關的定價和產品數據，而無需中斷資料來源。我們的方法 QL2 為有競爭力的定價數據提供領先的解決方案，幫助我們的客戶解決複雜的問題並做出影響...