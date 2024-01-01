Restaurant POS Systems - 最受歡迎的應用程式

Restaurant point of sale (POS) software offers restaurant and bar servers an efficient way to take orders and process payments for multiple checks simultaneously. This software helps restaurant managers and owners address various business needs, from handling daily operations to conducting high-level analytics. Orders can be entered at touchscreen stations or tableside with mobile devices, enabling servers to easily manage their tables, edit orders, split checks, and apply discounts. Some POS systems facilitate communication between servers and the kitchen, keeping everyone informed about inventory shortages and delays. By equipping servers with versatile POS software, they can operate more efficiently and provide better service to customers.
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. 是一家美國金融服務、商業服務聚合商和行動支付公司，總部位於加州舊金山。該公司銷售軟體和硬體支付產品，並已擴展到小型企業服務領域。該公司由 Jack Dorsey 和 Jim McKelvey 於 2009 年創立，並於 2010 年推出首個應用程式和服務。自 2015 年 11 月起，該公司在紐約證券交易所上市，股票代號為 SQ。
Toast POS
pos.toasttab.com
Toast 是一個餐廳銷售點和管理系統，可協助餐廳改善營運、增加銷售並創造更好的賓客體驗。
Lightspeed
lightspeedhq.com
自 2005 年以來，一直為零售商和餐廳提供易於使用的 POS 解決方案。今天，利用 Lightspeed 的銷售點讓您的業務飛速發展。
Clover
clover.com
我們的 POS 系統和信用卡處理可讓您接受付款並開展業務。
TouchBistro
touchbistro.com
TouchBistro 是一款一體化餐廳管理系統。高級功能。直覺的平台。增加銷售、取悅客人、節省時間和金錢。了解更多！
SpotOn
spoton.com
SpotOn 的銷售點系統和付款處理軟體專為您的工作方式而設計。您將獲得真正關心您的人的 24/7/365 的支持。
Rezku POS
rezku.com
Rezku is today's most powerful restaurant point of sale system and more. Rezku comes with everything food and beverage service concepts need to develop their business including white-label online ordering, advanced reporting, inventory management, 3rd party online integrations and centralized order ...
PosEase
posease.com
PosEase is a cloud based Billing POS (Point of Sale) software for hospitality industries like restaurants, cloud kitchen, bakeries etc.
POSApt
posapt.au
POSApt is a point-of-sale (POS) software solution for the hospitality and retail industries. Available all over Australia, POSApt is one of the best POS system providers in Australia.
IVEPOS
ivepos.com
IVEPOS is the free POS (point-of-sale) software crafted for your restaurant, retail stores, cafe, bar, bakery, coffee shop, grocery, salon and spa, car wash, food truck and pizzeria by Intuition Systems. Use the IVEPOS point of sale system instead of a cash register, and track sales and inventory in...
Elementary POS
elementarypos.com
lementary POS is your mobile cash register or a complex point-of-sale system, tailored to meet your specific requirements. For a single, fair price, you gain access to countless features designed to simplify and speed up your business processes, and an unlimited number of users and connected devices...
SALIDO
salido.com
SALIDO is the Restaurant OS, a single platform that unifies your restaurant operations under one login. Whether you are a single or a multi-unit operator, we take an enterprise level approach to streamlining all your operations. SALIDO was created with the best interest of restaurant operators in mi...
Restora POS
restorapos.com
Restora POS is the next generation automation solution for restaurant business entrepreneurs. A brilliant restaurant POS billing software solution, which can solely handle every operation in your restaurant. Restora POS has come up with an advanced managerial digital solution, hassle-free technology...
orderbird
orderbird.com
Let your hospitality soar! With our POS system you will be more successful, you will save time and money and reduce stress. Experience orderbird in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Great Britain, Ireland and France.
Faturah POS
faturah.com
Cloud POS Turbocharge your restaurant Operations with Faturah solutions! Your one-stop shop for an stress-free, super-efficient restaurant business.
Lavu
lavu.com
Lavu is a Point of Sale solution designed for use by full-service, quick-service, and franchise restaurants, from bars, nightclubs, and lounges, to food trucks and coffee shops. Lavu’s restaurant management system goes beyond simply placing orders and accepting payments. With employee management fun...
Foodics
foodics.com
Foodics is an All-in-One restaurant management & Point of Sale solution that helps business owners from all sizes and types to run their operations smoothly and with precision. We are the door of the restaurant owners to the ecosystem that allows them to benefit from many 3rd party service integrati...
Grubtech
grubtech.com
Grubtech 為餐廳和餐飲企業提供整合解決方案，簡化和集中從訂單處理、食品準備到送貨的一切。他們的旗艦產品 gOnline 將分散的系統和第三方應用程式無縫整合到統一的餐廳管理生態系統中。透過與全球配送領導者的合作以及與頂級 POS、第三方物流和 ERP 系統的集成，Grubtech 不僅使企業能夠管理和追蹤線上訂單、同步菜單和管理庫存，還提供廚房顯示系統、廚房管理軟體、調度系統以及全面的數據和報告。 Grubtech 專注於最大限度地提高營運效率和收入，提供專門的支持，以確保餐廳能夠快速有效地優化其營運。我們所做的？線上訂單管理：我們提供集中式端到端訂單管理系統，幫助企業提高營運效率並改...
BeyondMenu
beyondmenu.com
在自訂網站上宣傳您的餐廳
Heartland
heartland.us
IntechOpen 是科學、技術和醫學領域期刊和書籍的全球領先出版商。我們是全球 60,000 多名作者的首選。