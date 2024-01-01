Rebate Management Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式

Rebate management software facilitates the creation and administration of rebate programs for suppliers and business partners. Rebates are incentives provided by suppliers or manufacturers to their customers, such as retailers and wholesalers, for purchasing a minimum quantity of products or reaching specific purchasing targets. This software assists in tracking sales and purchases, calculating rebates, managing rebate payouts, and documenting rebate agreements. Typically deployed as a standalone product, rebate management software can also be integrated with CRM or ERP systems. It leverages customer data from enterprise systems and automates the manual, repetitive tasks associated with the rebate process. Additionally, some rebate management software includes features for fraud detection and automated invoicing.
對於面臨定價挑戰、需要可靠地加速獲利成長，並希望定價執行的精確性、可見性和效率的企業來說，Pricefx 是雲端定價優化、管理和CPQ 平台，它提供了透明且響應迅速的定價解決方案，與 Excel、本土工具或傳統 Gen1 解決方案不同，我們的產品是供您動態規劃、定價和利潤的定價平台。我們的套件包括3 個軟體包解決方案，旨在無縫協作以提供完整的企業定價功能： 計劃軟體包：行業領先的分析，具有針對SAP、Salesforce、SugarCRM 和許多其他關鍵數據系統的預構建集成。分析並產生特定於細分市場的最佳化定價，並將其推送到您的價目表、CPQ、ERP 和數位商務系統。在分析和識別定價機會的同時...
需要對您的數據感覺良好嗎？如果您的業務需要更快、更確定地發展，福卡斯可以提供協助。我們擁有一個供全公司使用的一體化業務規劃和分析平台。直接從您的 ERP、會計和其他系統提供單一受管制的事實來源。 Phocas 解決了中端市場企業在獲取洞察、報告、追蹤績效、管理銷售團隊、規劃支出、管理現金流、制定預算、預測和月末處理方面遇到的難題。無論您是大局思考者還是直接關注細節，借助 Phocas，您都可以引領數據發現之路 - 並確信結果將是實時且準確的。福卡斯會跟隨您的思路，在您的大腦（或您的老闆）想到關鍵業務問題時以最快的速度回答這些問題。福卡斯不僅回答您的問題；它揭示了您從未想過的新問題和機會！ Ph...
Voucherify 是一個數位團隊的 API 優先、基於雲端的促銷和忠誠度管理平台。它有助於提高客戶忠誠度、獲取新客戶並透過有針對性的激勵措施和情境獎勵來增加收入。我們幫助各種規模的公司像電子商務巨頭一樣推出、分發和追蹤客製化優惠券、禮品卡、推薦、折扣、忠誠度計劃和贈品活動，但成本僅為其一小部分。 Voucherify 提供靈活的規則引擎，可在不消耗促銷預算的情況下提高您的轉換率和保留率。我們贏得了超過 250 家客戶的信任（包括 Clorox、Pomelo、ABInBev、OVO Energy、SIG Combibloc、DB Schenker、Woowa Brothers、Bellroy...
Enable helps manufacturers, distributors, and retailers turn rebates into a strategic growth engine. Our comprehensive rebate management platform allows you effectively manage every deal type while tracking, analyzing and optimizing the entire rebate management process. With collaborative features y...