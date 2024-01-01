Push-To-Talk (PTT) Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式

Push-to-talk (PTT) software transforms devices into instant communication channels, similar to walkie-talkies. With this software installed, users can communicate by pressing a single button and speaking into their device, instantly transmitting their message to relevant team members in real time. PTT tools enable quick and effective communication for teams in different locations without relying on phone calls or text messaging. Consequently, these solutions are popular among teams in various industries such as field sales, construction, and manufacturing, where members are often spread across different sites. While some PTT options require specific devices from service providers, most have evolved into software solutions compatible with a wide range of devices. Some PTT solutions are available exclusively as mobile apps, while others can also be downloaded on desktop computers.
Voxer
voxer.com
Voxer 是一家位於舊金山的行動應用程式開發公司，以其免費的智慧型手機 Voxer Walkie Talkie 應用程式而聞名。 Voxer Walkie Talkie 由 Tom Katis 和 Matt Ranney 創立，既是一個即時「一鍵通」系統，也是一個語音訊息系統。 Voxer 上的訊息在錄製時即時傳送，然後也以語音訊息的形式傳送。該應用程式適用於 Android、Windows Phone 和 iOS 作業系統。 2012年4月，該公司從Institutional Venture Partners (IVP)、英特爾投資和其他天使投資者籌集了3,000萬美元的創投。
Verizon
verizon.com
Verizon 是一家美國無線網路營運商，之前作為 Verizon Communications 的一個獨立部門以 Verizon Wireless 的名義運作。
Zello
zello.com
一體化商業通訊解決方案，連結全球 1.5 億用戶。為您的員工提供即時、可重播的語音。
Yac
yac.com
團隊的非同步會議、語音訊息和螢幕分享。
Orion
orionlabs.io
語音是一線工作的未來。 Orion PTT 2.0 語音平台可提高企業第一線員工的生產力、員工安全和顧客參與。我們的全球客戶透過 Orion 的 E2EE 安全即時通訊、語音自動化和人工智慧機器人、先進的定位服務和軟體整合來改造他們的員工隊伍。