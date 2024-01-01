Product Information Management (PIM) Systems - 最受歡迎的應用程式

Product Information Management (PIM) systems centralize and manage an e-commerce business's product information, ensuring a single, accurate view of product data. These tools help maintain consistent and high-quality product data. Product managers and data teams use PIM systems to collect data from various sources and address data issues, while marketing teams utilize them to distribute product data across all desired channels. Product Experience Management (PXM) is an advanced form of PIM that enhances the buyer experience by leveraging product data and digital assets. Although PXM typically includes features for digital asset management (DAM), PIM solutions also integrate with DAM tools to improve product data. Additionally, PIM software integrates with e-commerce platforms to provide product data for online stores and with ERP systems or product data management (PDM) software to capture technical product specifications.
Salsify
salsify.com
Salsify 的 CommerceXM 平台為購物者在購買旅程的每個階段、數位貨架上的每個階段所需的體驗提供支援。
Jasper PIM
jasperpim.com
Product Information Management System, or PIM, is a Software as a Service (SaaS) that functions as a core repository for all product information providing one tool to centralize, merchandise, and sync product data throughout a business. This data can be used to feed eCommerce websites, print catalog...
Contentserv
contentserv.com
With its Product Experience Cloud, Contentserv aims to create an all-in-one cloud solution that enables businesses to deliver a frictionless, channel-agnostic and highly personalised buying experience. By automating and integrating product content in one central location, it aims to empower business...
ChannelPilot
channelpilot.com
ChannelPilot is a cloud-based, innovative multichannel solution for online shops, agencies and brands. Products are automatically placed on thousands of online platforms globally. The various possibilities for analysis and optimization guarantee the best quality of product data. This in turn, increa...
Apimio
apimio.com
APIMIO is a Product Information Management (PIM) tool that enables manufacturers to streamline product data feeds for their retailers. Forget about maintaining spreadsheets, PDFs, or Word files, with APIMIO you can collect and upload the information in a centralized repository and have it synchroniz...
Surefront
surefront.com
Surefront is a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Product Information Management (PIM), and Wholesale Customer Relationship Management (CRM) 3-in-1 platform that streamlines the product development and merchandising process for retailers and suppliers. Surefront replaces antiquated tool...
Bluestone PIM
bluestonepim.com
Bluestone PIM is the first MACH certified SaaS PIM platform. This solution is extremely flexible as it allows to connect and share your product information with other software, marketplaces or platforms. Bluestone PIM has offices in Norway, Thailand, Poland, Sweden, the Netherlands and the USA. With...
Amber Engine
amberengine.com
The Amber Engine next-gen product information management (PIM) software was designed to make organizing,optimizing, and syndicating product data—including product images and video—as simple as possible. Use features like bulk editing and data quality scores to cut the time spent on data management d...
Creative Force
creativeforce.io
Creative Force is the leading content production management platform for large-scale eCommerce content production. We empower top brands, retailers, and commercial studios to deliver high-quality and consistent eCommerce and editorial images, video, and copy at high volume. Our SaaS platform provide...
Image Relay
imagerelay.com
Image Relay. All your digital assets. All your product information. All in one place. Meet Marketing Delivery: the world’s first fully integrated marketing solution. Finally, all your digital assets and product information in one place for fast, seamless creation and delivery. No more chaos. Just yo...
Crystallize
crystallize.com
為痴迷產品的品牌和代理商提供超高速無頭商務。打造獨特且令人難忘的產品體驗，並在任何管道、任何規模、以您夢想的任何方式銷售您的產品。
PIMworks
pimworks.io
PIMworks 是一款全面的產品資訊管理 (PIM) 解決方案，可協助集中管理您的所有產品資訊和資料。除了產品數據管理之外，線上零售商和品牌還可以輕鬆管理數位資產，將準確的產品數據無縫整合到多個管道，優化符合市場標準的產品內容，並領先競爭對手一步。 PIMworks 可協助您建立客製化的產品內容體驗並提供各種集成，包括 Bigcommerce、Magento 以及 Shopify、Amazon 等。 PIMworks 基於 AI-ML 的產品目錄豐富功能有助於提高產品內容的準確性。所有創建產品目錄的團隊都可以透過使用我們的 PIM 系統建立工作流程來有效協作。可以透過儀表板上的見解來監控和分...
RetailOps
retailops.com
RetailOps 是一種零售營運管理解決方案。我們的客戶需要一個真正的 SaaS 解決方案，可以在一個易於使用的應用程式中處理多個銷售管道和產品。我們的解決方案涵蓋從採購到報告的所有內容，甚至借助 RetailOps 行動應用程式實現行動化。
Billtrust
billtrust.com
透過智慧 B2B/B2C 網路商店平台和行動應用程式加速線上收入成長、無縫擴展並優化您的客戶體驗。 Billtrust 電子商務專為批發分銷商和製造企業打造，透過整合的整體解決方案保持競爭力和創新。無縫擴展：使用交鑰匙平台管理任何規模或業務階段的複雜產品目錄、資料和資產。透過與 ERP 整合的解決方案提高效率並簡化流程，該解決方案包括從產品資訊管理 (PIM) 和搜尋到內容管理、行銷和支付的所有內容。提供最佳的客戶體驗：讓您的客戶能夠靈活、簡單地在需要時找到和訂購他們需要的產品。憑藉強大的產品推薦引擎、智慧搜尋和完全整合的行動應用程序，您的客戶可以隨時隨地輕鬆訂購、重新購買和追蹤。優化現金流量...
WizCommerce
wizcommerce.com
WizCommerce 是一個一體化的人工智慧平台，可協助 B2B 批發商、經銷商和製造商實現端到端銷售數位化；從記錄新線索到接受訂單、付款等等！用戶可以在貿易展覽會、線上或現場接受訂單；發現隱藏的追加銷售機會，並透過高階報告做出有數據支援的決策。 WizCommerce 與所有網站、ERP、CRM 和電子商務平台集成，幫助用戶在一個平台內管理所有業務。
Cymbio
cym.bio
Cymbio 透過世界上第一個端到端代出貨和市場平台幫助品牌實現數位銷售成長。我們包羅萬象的 B2B 自動化中心支援所有系統、協議和供應商，同時將品牌無縫地暴露在全球零售生態系統中。 Cymbio 為 800 多家零售商、市場、百貨公司和精品店（例如 Nordstrom、Kohl's、Macy's、Farfetch、Urban Outfitters）提供支持，並為數百個品牌提供服務，包括 Steve Madden、Marchesa、Camper 等。我們很自豪能夠在不改變任何當前系統或流程的情況下實現品牌完整零售設定的自動化，簡化產品資料、圖像、地圖、分類、庫存同步、訂單、計費、追蹤、退貨等等...
1WorldSync
1worldsync.com
1WorldSync® 是產品內容編排領域的領導者，使 60 多個國家/地區的 14,000 多家公司能夠簡化有影響力的內容的創建和分發，這些內容在商業發生的任何地方都準確、一致且相關。透過其技術平台和專家服務，1WorldSync 解決了消費品/零售、DIY、消費性電子、醫療保健和餐飲服務行業的領先品牌和零售商所面臨的影響收入的產品內容挑戰。 1WorldSync 是唯一獲得 ISO 27001 認證的產品內容提供商和 GDSN 資料庫之一。
Sales Layer
saleslayer.com
Sales Layer 是全球領先的 PIM（產品資訊管理）平台，可協助企業自動化複雜的 B2B 流程，並將其產品連接到整個供應鏈中組織內部或外部的任何企業銷售平台或工具。透過針對您的業務量身定制的個人化入職培訓以及業內最快的入職培訓（平均 6 週，而傳統解決方案需要 6 個多月），實施 PIM 從未如此簡單。我們致力於為您提供市場上最好的 PIM，因此我們為您提供： - 全球排名第一的 PIM，可提高客戶滿意度 - 獨家全訪問試用，免費 30 天 - 即插即用連接器您的所有管道- 所有功能均作為標準配置想了解客戶對與我們合作有何評價？請造訪 saleslayer.com/casestudie...
Akeneo
akeneo.com
Akeneo 是產品體驗 (PX) 公司和產品資訊管理 (PIM) 領域的全球領導者；創造一個世界，讓每一次產品互動都是一種體驗，引導消費者和專業人士隨時隨地做出最佳購買。 Akeneo 為企業領導者提供軟體、教育和參與社區，所有這些都專注於產品體驗管理的實踐。全球領先品牌、製造商、分銷商和零售商（包括 Chico's、CarParts.com、TaylorMade Golf、Rail Europe、Kering 等）信任 Akeneo 來擴展和客製化他們的全通路商務計畫。使用 Akeneo 的智慧產品雲，公司可以透過用戶友好且由人工智慧驅動的產品數據豐富、管理、聯合和供應商數據加入來創建提升...
Plytix
plytix.com
Plytix PIM 是一款針對全球中小型企業的領先產品資訊管理軟體，具有用戶友好的介面、低廉的價格以及白手套的入職和客戶支援方法。 Plytix PIM 透過提供中央事實來源來幫助公司簡化其產品資訊管理流程，使團隊能夠輕鬆組織、豐富和分發產品資訊。
Informatica
informatica.com
Informatica（NYSE：INFA）是企業雲端資料管理領導者，透過幫助企業實現其最關鍵資產的變革力量，將資料和人工智慧帶入生活。我們創建了一個新的軟體類別，即 Informatica 智慧數據管理雲™ (IDMC)，它由人工智慧和端到端數據管理平台提供支持，可跨幾乎所有多雲、混合系統連接、管理和統一數據，實現數據民主化並幫助企業實現業務策略現代化。大約 100 個國家的客戶以及財富 100 強企業中的 86 家客戶依靠 Informatica 來推動數據主導的數位轉型。資訊學。數據和人工智慧誕生的地方。
Pimcore
pimcore.com
深受開發者、代理商和企業的喜愛：Pimcore Platform™ 是一個先進的開源平台，受到全球超過 110,000 家公司的信賴。它為數位資產管理 (DAM)、產品資訊管理 (PIM)、主資料管理 (MDM)、數位體驗管理 (DXP/CMS)、多通路發布 (CDP) 和數位商務。 Pimcore 受到領先產業分析師的認可，並被百事可樂、索尼和奧迪等財富 100 強公司所使用，因其靈活性、100% API 驅動架構、可組合技術、快速上市時間而成為出色的開源替代方案，以及由130 多家解決方案供應商組成的強大的全球合作夥伴網路。請造訪 pimcore.com 以了解更多資訊。