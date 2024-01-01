Payroll Services - 最受歡迎的應用程式
Payroll service firms handle the outsourcing of the employee compensation process. They handle tasks such as calculating employee pay, disbursing payments to employees, and producing tax forms like W-2s. A significant number of these firms provide self-service interfaces for employees, allowing them to input hours worked, update personal information, and access tax-related details. Moreover, they typically furnish employers with comprehensive reports on employee compensation and labor. Usually, these firms collaborate with either the human resources or accounting departments within a company. However, certain businesses may opt for a more involved approach and oversee their payroll process using specialized software.
ADP
adp.com
ADP 提供業界領先的線上薪資和人力資源解決方案，以及稅務、合規、福利管理等。透過 ADP 獲得最佳效果。
Kwork
kwork.com
Kwork 是一個全球自由職業市場，提供起價 10 美元的固定價格服務。從網頁開發和設計到音樂創作、SMM、SEO、影片編輯等等 - 總有一款服務可以滿足您的各種需求！
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits 是一家總部位於美國的公司，為公司提供基於雲端的軟體即服務來管理人力資源，特別注重幫助他們辦理健康保險。Zenefits 成立於 2013 年。總部位於舊金山。
Alight
alight.com
從受聘到退休，甚至以後，您的員工都依賴您提供資源來增強他們的健康、財富和福祉。透過數據和技術將權力交給他們，透過及時、更廣泛的互聯洞察提供清晰的資訊。為您的員工和企業帶來更好的成果。
TriNet Hire
app.trinethire.com
TriNet Hire 是一款簡單且強大的基於雲端的招募工具，可輕鬆發佈到招募網站和管理候選人。輕鬆建立新的職缺貼文並將其發佈到重要的職位委員會。透過社群媒體進行宣傳並審查履歷、下載提交的文件並附加回饋、評級和關鍵字。 TriNet Hires 線上和行動應用程式讓您的企業能夠快速且有效率地聘用最優秀的人才。
ChaadHR
chaadhr.com
ChaadHR is a leading global employment platform that makes it easy for companies to employ teams internationally. ChaadHR take care of international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance in dozens of countries. Our ironclad intellectual property protections and industry-leading sec...
Allevity
allevity.com
Allevity gives its clients the freedom to get back to doing what they love. For more than 45 years, they have provided peace of mind through a comprehensive suite of employer solutions. Clients trust Allevity to expertly handle their Human Resources, payroll, recruiting, and staffing. Allevity’s mis...
PayEntry
payentry.com
Payentry offers technology that makes payroll services simple– a powerful processing engine, and the most intuitive workflow and user experience. Our latest release, NextGen, makes the Payentry online payroll software platform even faster, more integrated, and easier to use. See the difference of a ...
Nexeo HR
nexeohr.com
Nexeo helps jobseekers find roles in the call center, manufacturing, shipping, and other light industrial industries
G&A Partners
gnapartners.com
透過在人力資源、員工福利、薪資管理和工作場所安全領域提供經過驗證的解決方案和技術，G&A Partners 減輕了繁瑣的管理任務的負擔，使企業主能夠將時間、才能和精力集中在公司發展上。作為人力資源外包供應商，G&A Partners 為您提供專注於業務所需的時間。我們的合作關係並不是從推銷開始，而是從發現您獨特的業務需求並制定客製化的、透明的解決方案開始。憑藉經過認證的人力資源專家、尖端技術和以客戶為中心的方法，我們可以減輕您的人力資源負擔，並幫助您制定人員策略，將時間重新交到您手中。
Insperity
insperity.com
自 1986 年以來，Insperity 提供人力資源和商業解決方案，幫助美國最好的公司繁榮發展。
FrankCrum
frankcrum.com
FrankCrum 提供外包人力資源、薪資和薪資管理、員工福利和福利管理、401(k)、工人薪資和人力資源解決方案。
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
Block Advisors 是一家提供稅務準備和規劃服務的公司，旨在協助個人和企業應對任何複雜的稅務狀況。