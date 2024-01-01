Payment Processing Software - 最受歡迎的應用程式

Payment processing software enables businesses to handle various types of business-to-business (B2B) payments efficiently. Companies utilize this software to manage incoming payments from business customers and outgoing payments to suppliers. Any business that accepts non-cash payments can benefit from using payment processing software. It is primarily used by accounting teams to ensure timely payments and minimize errors. This software integrates with payment gateways, accounting systems, and accounts payable (AP) automation software. Additionally, payment processing software is often paired with e-commerce platforms and retail point-of-sale (POS) systems.
PayPal
paypal.com
PayPal Holdings, Inc. 是一家美國公司，營運全球線上支付系統，該系統支援線上匯款，並作為支票和匯票等傳統紙本支付方式的電子替代方案。該公司作為線上供應商、拍賣網站和許多其他商業用戶的支付處理商，收取費用以換取一鍵交易和密碼記憶等好處。 PayPal 成立於 1998 年，當時名為 Confinity，並於 2002 年首次公開募股。同年晚些時候，PayPal 成為 eBay 的全資子公司，估值達 15 億美元。 eBay 於 2015 年將 PayPal 剝離給 eBay 股東。 該公司在2019年美國最大企業財富500強中按收入排名第204。
Venmo
venmo.com
支付。得到報酬。店鋪。分享。 Venmo 是一款數位錢包，讓從學生到小型企業的每個人都能更輕鬆地賺錢。超過 6000 萬人使用 Venmo 應用程式進行快速、安全的社交支付。
Payoneer
payoneer.com
Payoneer是一家美國金融服務公司，提供線上匯款、數位支付服務並為客戶提供營運資金。
Stripe
stripe.com
Stripe 是一家美國金融服務和軟體即服務 (SaaS) 公司，總部位於美國加州舊金山。該公司主要為電子商務網站和行動應用程式提供支付處理軟體和應用程式介面（API）。
Square
squareup.com
Square, Inc. 是一家美國金融服務、商業服務聚合商和行動支付公司，總部位於加州舊金山。該公司銷售軟體和硬體支付產品，並已擴展到小型企業服務領域。該公司由 Jack Dorsey 和 Jim McKelvey 於 2009 年創立，並於 2010 年推出首個應用程式和服務。自 2015 年 11 月起，該公司在紐約證券交易所上市，股票代號為 SQ。
FreshBooks
freshbooks.com
FreshBooks 是 2ndSite Inc. 經營的會計軟體，主要針對中小型企業。它是一種基於 Web 的軟體即服務 (SaaS) 模型，可透過桌面或行動裝置存取。 該公司成立於 2003 年，總部位於加拿大多倫多。
HoneyBook
honeybook.com
被評選為小型企業第一大客戶管理軟體。利用我們的一體化專案、發票和付款管理工具更快地保護客戶。免費試用 7 天。
Karbon
karbonhq.com
您如何經營會計師事務所。工作、客戶、規劃和溝通集中在一處。無論您的團隊是在辦公室還是遠程，您都與 Karbon 在一起。
BirdEye
birdeye.com
BirdEye 是一個綜合性的客戶體驗平台。超過 60,000 家各種規模的企業每天都使用 BirdEye 透過評論在線找到、透過簡訊互動被客戶選擇、並透過調查和洞察工具成為最佳企業。
Airwallex
airwallex.com
讓您的企業能夠以多種貨幣進行快速、輕鬆且低費用的國際支付。立即註冊免費帳戶。
Melio
meliopayments.com
快速、簡單地支付和收款發票，無需任何常規費用。使用 Melio Payments 增加現金流並減少麻煩。
Thryv
thryv.com
使用 Thryv 的小型企業軟體隨時隨地在任何裝置上管理客戶：CRM、簡訊和電子郵件行銷、社群媒體、網站等。
GoCardless
gocardless.com
您可以在 GoCardless 儀表板中管理客戶、制定計劃並進行直接扣款付款。
Clover
clover.com
我們的 POS 系統和信用卡處理可讓您接受付款並開展業務。
Mollie
mollie.com
使用 Mollie Payments 開始發展您的業務： ✓ 15 分鐘內接受付款 ✓ 誠實的定價 ✓ 所有領先的付款方式。立即付款 »
Paystack
paystack.com
非洲的現代線上和離線支付。 Paystack 幫助非洲的企業獲得世界任何地方的任何人的付款。
WePay
wepay.com
WePay 是一家總部位於美國的線上支付服務供應商，透過其 API 向眾籌網站、市場和小型企業軟體公司等平台企業提供整合且可自訂的支付解決方案。它為合作夥伴提供詐欺和風險保護。
Marketing 360
marketing360.com
透過適用於小型企業的 #1 行銷平台® 為您的品牌注入活力。
Fiskl
fiskl.com
適用於任何小型企業的行動發票（以及更多）。像專業人士一樣管理您企業的日常財務！可用免費帳戶。
Veem
veem.com
Veem 是一家位於舊金山的線上全球支付平台，由 Marwan Forzley 和 Aldo Carrascoso 於 2014 年創立。它的前身為 Align Commerce，於 2017 年 3 月 8 日更名為 Veem。該公司為 100 個國家和 70 種貨幣提供服務，包括美元、加元、英鎊、歐元、港元、人民幣和澳元。 100 個國家的客戶可以接收付款，其中 25 個國家的客戶可以發送付款。 付款是使用各種軌道發送的，所使用的軌道是在發送付款時在內部確定的。該公司使用 SWIFT、自動清算所 (ACH)、財務帳戶、數位錢包、金融卡和區塊鏈進行支付。該公司的目標客戶是中小型企業、自由工...
Checkout.com
checkout.com
Checkout.com 協助您的企業向更多客戶提供更多付款方式和貨幣。一流的信用卡和替代支付網關。
BlueSnap
bluesnap.com
BlueSnap 是電子商務、B2B 和 SaaS 公司的線上支付解決方案，專門為線上業務提供全球支付處理和支付網關解決方案。
Sertifi
sertifi.net
Sertifi 提供最快、最安全的方式來完成業務，從具有法律約束力的電子簽名到安全的線上支付擷取和安全的線上信用卡授權擷取。全球數以千計的公司相信 Sertifi 能夠更快地完成業務、快速確認收入、增強安全性和合規性以及實現無紙化。
PingPong Global
usa.pingpongx.com
PingPong 是一家金融科技獨角獸公司，致力於為全球跨境電商賣家創新支付服務領域。憑藉我們的全球足跡，我們的使命是幫助我們的客戶在全球任何地方進行銷售。我們致力於為客戶提供一流的服務並協助他們拓展業務。
EBizCharge
ebizcharge.com
EBizCharge 是一組收款工具，可直接在您的企業已使用的系統內運作。
Introwise
introwise.com
為您和您的客戶輕鬆安排時間。 您的時間非常寶貴，請利用它來擴展您的業務。我們將確保日常工作順利進行。我們釋放創造力，讓您能夠思考大局：做您喜歡的事情並獲得報酬。 現在，您終於有時間投入到您一直推遲的所有項目：會後調查問卷、影片宣傳片、更具吸引力的演示，或只是獲得充足的睡眠。
Cushion
cushion.ai
按時支付帳單並避免透支費用。自動轉賬，無需透支。
Clickatell
clickatell.com
Clickatell 讓消費者能夠管理自己的日常生活並透過聊天與企業進行交易。
VersaPay
versapay.com
提高 AR 流程的自動化、集中化和可見性，同時為客戶提供業界領先的體驗
Service Fusion
servicefusion.com
Service Fusion 是一款簡單且強大的現場服務管理軟體，提供多種功能，例如客戶管理、發票和付款、庫存管理、時間追蹤和報告。該軟體可在桌面和行動應用程式上使用，以連接辦公室工作人員、技術人員和客戶。
PingPong 中国
pingpongx.com
PingPong服務中國跨境賣家. PingPong為中國跨境賣家提供更快、更方便、更安全的跨境收款服務，圍繞跨境商家和中小企業出海的綜合需求，PingPong目前已建立了跨境收款、外貿B2B收付款、全球收單、全球發放、供應鏈融資、匯率管理、出口退稅、VAT稅務繳納、SAAS企業服務等多元化的產品體系，產品服務涵蓋全流程。
Wallester
business.wallester.com
開始發行免費的虛擬或實體名片，在一個地方管理公司的支出。立即註冊並在一天內免費存取 VISA IBAN 帳戶！
Adyen
adyen.com
單一解決方案中的端到端支付、資料和財務管理。了解金融科技平台，幫助您更快實現您的抱負。
Fyorin
fyorin.com
Fyorin 是一個綜合性金融營運平台，匯集了全球金融機構網絡，可支援 220 多種貨幣，以簡化跨境支付並提供統一的財務解決方案。我們為全球企業提供單一平台進行全球金融運營，連接多家金融機構並即時加快跨境支付，輕鬆提高效率、降低成本並開拓新市場。主要功能： 支援220 多種貨幣、30 多種支付管道和200 個國家/地區跨境支付虛擬多幣種卡虛擬帳戶（本地IBAN） 資金管理多銀行費用管理應付帳款應收帳款與ERP 和會計工具整合層級團隊存取管理
Ignition
ignitionapp.com
Ignition 是一個提供專業服務的一體化平台，使企業能夠更快地獲得付款並更聰明地運作。 Ignition 可以自動化並優化提案、客戶協議、計費和收款，從而杜絕逾期付款、未計費工作和平凡的重複管理。 Ignition 還與 Gusto、QuickBooks Online、Xero、ProConnect、Karbon、Xero Practice Manager 和 Zapier 等領先應用程式集成，以實現工作流程自動化並節省寶貴時間。全球超過 7,000 家專業服務企業依靠 Ignition 更快地獲得所有工作的報酬、更有效率地運作並獲得更多利潤。
ezyCollect
ezycollect.io
ezyCollect 應收帳款軟體可協助公司簡化、自動化和更好地管理客戶信用和收款活動。立即免費試用！
Libeo
libeo.io
Libeo 的使命是簡化中小企業應付帳款的處理和支付。
Paylivre
paylivre.com
Paylivre is a payments fintech, based in Brazil, that provides cross-border solutions, moving over 8 million dollars monthly and connecting our partners to their Brazilian audience through our payment APIs.
PayDock
paydock.com
Paydock is a payments orchestration platform, that is leading the way in resolving numerous costly issues for merchants who navigate disparate, fast-moving & fragmented payment service (& related) providers. Our innovative API-first technology harmonises payment, fraud, identity & other vendors (suc...
Leatherback
leatherback.co
We are committed to making cross-border trade easier for individuals and businesses across the globe. Leatherback moves your money where it needs to be working without trouble. Anytime, Anywhere, and to almost Everywhere We are building products to give you all you need to offer your goods and servi...
eDebit Direct
edebitdirect.com
Credit cards are expensive, and sometimes tough to get, especially for high-risk industries. Our secure system allows you to debit
Ecommpay
ecommpay.com
ECOMMPAY is a leading payment service provider and a direct bank card acquirer. We create tailor-made data-driven technologies for e-commerce clients to make online payments worldwide. ECOMMPAY ensures money movement in one click; our payment gateway facilitates an omnichannel payment process, combi...
Connectpay
connectpay.com
ConnectPay is one of the fastest growing Electronic Money Institutions (EMI) in Lithuania – the leading fintech hub in continental Europe - providing banking services for internet based companies. By offering a One Stop Shop solution for all payment facilities under one roof, ConnectPay arrays smoot...
BizPayO
bizpayo.com
BizPayO lets professionals accept credit card and ACH payments online while recovering the processing fees. 100% compliant and ultra-secure.
Billment
billment.com
Billment™ is an invoice management efficiency tool that integrates with QuickBooks to save you time and money. Billment™ feature stack goes deep, including features like batch processing payments, batch customer automations, scheduled payment processing, and much more. The UX is effortless and custo...
Reap Global
reap.global
Reap is a financial platform that enables access and financial connectivity through innovation for companies of all sizes. Reap combines spend management software with a range of innovative payment products — including the flagship Reap Visa Corporate Credit Card. Reap is committed to helping busine...
Prommt
prommt.com
Prommt is a secure payment request platform that turns risky, time-consuming telephone payments into secure, online transactions. Prommt gives merchants the ability to send instant, personalised payment requests to customers via email, text or online message; bringing a secure and seamless online ch...
Easebuzz
easebuzz.in
Easebuzz is full-stack payment solutions platform serving more than 1,00,000 businesses in India. With a mission to become one-stop Financial Operating System for businesses, Easebuzz helps companies digitise payments & manage end-to-end financial operations around digital payment collections, payme...
Skydo
skydo.com
Skydo makes receiving international business payments affordable, easy and seamless. Get GST compliant FIRA and real time payment tracking. Cheapest solution for businesses and freelancers compared to banks, Paypal and Wise.
Rvvup
rvvup.com
Rvvup is a Payments 3.0 multi-rail payment platform that delivers new real-time open banking and digital currency payments, alongside Cards, PayPal, Apple Pay & BNPL - future proofing businesses with one simple integration, instant settlement, increased conversion and lower fees.
PayOp
payop.com
PayOp is a convenient online payment system for online businessmen of any field of activity that allows you to accept payments using more than 150 methods in all countries of the world*, which will allow your business to grow in new regions.
Mamo Pay
mamopay.com
We're a UAE, Dubai based FinTech, the first to be fully regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority ("DFSA")🇦🇪 founded by two ex-Google employees. Mamo Pay for Business is a full-stack payment platform for SMEs (only UAE). Whether you're a SME, a home business, or a freelancer, send your c...
AxxonPay
axxonpay.com
AxxonPay is a premier payment solutions provider and a direct bank card acquirer for high risk merchants. We offer a range of payment services, including Visa, Mastercard, JCB, UnionPay, and alternative payment methods to clients across the globe. Our data-driven technologies are customized to suit ...
Paystand
paystand.com
Paystand is a leading digital payment solution for B2B companies, with over 170,000 businesses transacting on its payment network. Paystand makes it easy to accept payments, streamline collections, and automate hours of manual AR tasks. Using Paystand, you can enable no-fee payments and simplify com...
Telleroo
telleroo.com
Pay runs without the pain. Bulk payments without the bank. Faster payments without the fees. More secure payments without the stress. Telleroo de-risks bulk payments for business owners, internal finance teams, accountants and bookkeepers. You can prepare pay runs easily, then fund a ringfenced e-mo...
Global Payments
globalpayments.com
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions delivering innovative services to our customers globally.
Crezco
crezco.com
Crezco is the open banking payment solution designed for online invoices. We eliminate card fees and slow settlement times, saving you money, time spent reconciling, and improving your cashflow. You can also use Crezco’s bulk payment to securely pay suppliers and staff all around the world from a si...
Helcim
helcim.com
Helcim is a payments company that lets businesses accept credit cards with ease. Helcim focuses on delivering a better payment service by making it easier to sign up, providing smarter payment tools, and making it more affordable to get paid. We know that getting paid is central to your business, th...
BridgerPay
bridgerpay.com
BridgerPay is the world’s first payment operations platform, built to automate ALL payment flows with a Lego-like interface, empowering ANY business to scale their payments, insights, and revenue with a codeless, unified and agnostic software.